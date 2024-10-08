Fans Cheer As ‘The First Descendant’ Reveals New Ultimate Freyna Skin, Proving ‘Concord’ Critics Right

Freyna (Sharlit Deyzac) is locked and loaded in The First Descendant (2024), Nexon

Ultimate Freyna’s skin is set to release on October 10. The reveal trailer is already causing quite a stir within The First Descendant community. The October 10 update for Nexon’s MMO looter shooter will bring a slew of content, including new Ultimate Weapon and new Modules, but the two rather provocative skins are what surprised everyone and sent fans into a frenzy.

The First Descendant Freyna (Sharlit Deyzac), Nexon (2024)

RELATED: ‘Concord’ Dev Allegedly Reveals Failed Game Cost $400 Million To Make, Says It Was Referred To Internally As A “Star Wars-Like Project For Sony”



The free-to-play MMO from Korean developer Nexon launched in early July and has since built a strong player base, mostly thanks to its aggressive push towards eye-catching, provocative aesthetics.

This bold approach to character design, particularly with female characters is a defining feature of the game, as it continues to draw attention from fans and critics alike.

Speaking of which, the game has already released a swimsuit skin pack for its female characters, and now, Nexon is taking it a step further with Freyna’s Ultimate skins. These skins are more than provocative, featuring fishnets covering half of her body with revealing cutouts.

https://twitter.com/FirstDescendant/status/1841843311298130353

Of course, Freya isn’t the first character to receive this kind of treatment. In addition to the bikini skin pack, The First Descendant has treated players with a number of aesthetic hits. Characters like Ultimate Bunny and Ultimate Valby have gotten their skins and players had nothing else but words of praise.

When Nexon posted the reveal trailer on their social media the fans united with positive reactions. One user simply said, “They are about to print money”. The meaning behind the notion is that the skin is so great that no one will hesitate when thinking about buying Ultimate Freya skins.

Archive Link @ArturMagom58186 via X

RELATED: Sony Set For Another ‘Concord’ Debacle As ‘Marathon’ Will Reportedly Be A Pay-to-Play Game



Retweeting Nexon’s reveal tweet, @KainaIu rallied, “Normalize this sexiness in western games again…South Korea will save us”.

Archive Link @KainaIu via X

Another player sarcastically added, “Anyone sent this to the Concord developers yet?!”. A jab at the recent Concord disaster, criticized for its bland and uninspiring character designs, and a dull game overall that cost Sony over $400 million.

Archive Link @ampstenstad via X

In contrast, while The First Descendant and Concord share similarities as sci-fi shooters, the latter one is thriving. It has carved its own spot in the industry, thanks to the bold character designs, and overall experience unique enough to keep players online hours on.

Adding to that notion, a fan said, “Glad to see game studios that make women look like women.”.

Archive Link @AelionDraws via X

While The First Descendant certainly isn’t a perfect game and has its own problems like content variety and build limits, its approach to aesthetic appeal is making players want more of the same and Nexon is about to deliver it.

At current, fans interested in jumping into battle with Freyna’s Ultimate Skin can pick it up when The First Descendant‘s next major update lands on October 10.

NEXT: ‘Concord’ Dev Writes Off Critics: “Why Would I Care About A Bunch Of Talentless Freaks Hating On It?”