‘Final Fantasy’ Series Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Says ‘Final Fantasy VI’ Had A Massive Influence On His New Game ‘Fantasian Neo Dimension’

Terra rides a Magitek Armour unit in Final Fantasy VI Advance (2007), Square Enix. Art by Yoshitaka Amano.

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the legendary creator behind the Final Fantasy franchise, recently shared how his replaying of Final Fantasy VI after two decades had a significant influence on his latest project, FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension.

Hironobu Sakaguchi offers a special message in honor of Final Fantasy XIV’s 10th Anniversary (2024), Square Enix

A Creative Reawakening with Final Fantasy VI

During a press interview given to One More Game at the Tokyo Game Show, Sakaguchi referred to FFVI as “the epitome of what I felt was my creative JRPG This rediscovery helped shape the direction of FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension.

Reflecting on the impact a recent playthrough of FF6 had on his creative process Sakaguchi explained, “Playing FFVI for a Famitsu livestream, it made me realize how this is really kind of the origin or kind of epitome of what I felt was my creative JRPG.”

“So after playing that, having spent, you know, 20-plus years away from it, made me realize that this is the type of feeling that I really want to invoke in my game,” he added.

???, Wedge, and Biggs battling in a cave in Final Fantasy VI (1994), Square Enix

FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension – A Fusion of Nostalgia and Modernity

FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension builds on the success of the original FANTASIAN, promising an even more immersive experience with its upcoming console and PC release compared to its initial mobile outing by blending Sakaguchi’s nostalgic JRPG roots with modern gameplay innovations.

According to Sakaguchi, his emotional connection to FFVI guided the creative direction of the game, thus resulting him going out of his way to ensure that his new title would bring the essence of classic turn-based RPGs to a new generation of players – in other words, he wanted the game have the same level of storytelling and strategic gameplay depth that made so many Japanese-developed 90s RPGs so beloved by fans.

Leoa (Uchida Yuuma) loots a chest in Fantasian Neo Dimension (2024), Square Enix

Sakaguchi’s Love For Final Fantasy XIV

While Sakaguchi continues to make waves in the gaming industry, he’s also a self-proclaimed fan of Final Fantasy XIV, Square Enix’s massively popular MMORPG. During the interview, Sakaguchi admitted that he remains an avid player of the game, often diving into raids and missions even after long travel days.

“Right now, I’m a big consumer of RPGs, and I’ve been playing Final Fantasy XIV every day. I just arrived in Japan yesterday, and I was already spending a few hours in Final Fantasy XIV raids,” he said. His dedication to FFXIV has been so intense that he even joked about missing meetings due to his commitment to the game’s raids.

A trio of adventurers care for a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (2013), Square Enix

The Legacy of Final Fantasy VI in FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

Despite his current fascination with FFXIV, Sakaguchi’s heart remains tied to the classics – particularly FF6. He has described FF6 as a turning point in his career. And he made clear that its influence on FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension cannot be overstated.

Fans of turn-based RPGs can expect FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension to capture the spirit of 90s JRPGs. In short, he is promising it will offer a nostalgic yet fresh experience for today’s gamers.

By merging the intricate storytelling and strategic combat of classic JRPGs with the visual advancements of modern games, Sakaguchi hopes to create a game that not only appeals to old-school fans but also engages newer players.

Leoa (Uchida Yuuma) and Kina (Ayaka Suwa) find themselves in trouble in FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (2024), Square Enix

FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension Set for December 4 Release

Encapsulating his journey from the creation of Final Fantasy VI to now, the highly anticipated game is expected to be a significant milestone in Sakaguchi’s career.

FANTASIAN: Neo Dimension is scheduled for release on December 4th across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Check out the game’s latest trailer below:

Fantasian Neo Dimension – Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

