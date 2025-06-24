From ‘Shenmue II’ To ‘Blinx: The Time Sweeper,’ Here’s The Top 8 Xbox Originals That We Want To See Sequels For

In its 24 years of existence, Xbox has proved to be resilient, although some of the Xbox original IPs that set the console apart are in desperate need of sequels created for the new generation consoles.

The Xbox Game Pass has bridged most hurdles that affect gaming, especially cross-device compatibility and online service, turning Xbox into a true pacesetter of the gaming industry. However, while the console is arguably enjoying its best days since its launch in 2001, the latest Xbox systems are still playing catch-up to Sony’s PlayStation devices. Fortunately, Xbox’s answer to this shortfall could actually lie in its over two-decades-worth of dormant Xbox Original IPs that haven’t received new titles despite gaining sufficient traction upon release.

While Shenmue I was a Dreamcast exclusive, Sega released Shenmue II exclusively on Xbox; at least in North America. The game continues the adventures of Ryo Hazuki on his mission to avenge his father’s death. Shenmue II sees Hazuki in Hong Kong as he enlists a new team to help him take down his father’s killer and solve multiple mysteries about his destiny.

Shenmue II retains the franchise’s detailed open world environment with weather effects and day-night cycles, as well as a focus on exploration rather than just combat. Unfortunately, the game’s graphics and English translation fell short of expectations, leading to poor sales on Xbox.

With Sega having failed to revive the franchise on other platforms, a collaboration with Xbox to produce a faithfully adapted Shenmue II sequel seems like the best way to save the game.

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (2002), Artoon

Marketed as ‘the world’s first 4D platformer’ upon release, Blinx was an eccentric Xbox Original game that was initially intended as the console’s mascot before Halo came along. It allowed players to rewind, fast forward, or pause gameplay; a feature that was new to the genre at the time.

In the game, players control Blinx, a cat working with the mysterious Time authority and armed with a special vacuum cleaner that can manipulate time. The protagonist takes on a mission to save world B1Q64 from extinction, after its time is stolen by the evil Tom Gang led by Blinx’s archnemesis, Chronohorn.

Unfortunately, the execution was a bit clunky, and the immediate sequel, Blinx 2: Masters of Time and Space, didn’t do much to remedy that. However, if properly executed on a modern engine, Blinx could easily become Xbox’s Subway Surfers on steroids.

Blood Wake (2001), Stormfront Studios

Blood Wake was another ambitious launch title by Xbox; one that remains grossly underrated despite setting the pace for future naval combat games. It combines a deeply rooted revenge story with a visually gripping, Asian-inspired setting to bring its boat warfare to life.

In the game, players control Lieutenant Shao Kai on his revenge mission against his brother, a powerful admiral. Its detailed open world with endless side missions makes the game addictive. Players have no shortage of cool toys to select, from small speedboats to navy destroyers. Players also have a wide range of weapons to deploy in the destructible environment, including mounted cannons and torpedoes.

Blood Wake already has the storyline and mechanics to become Xbox’s version of Twisted Metal, so a faithfully adapted sequel to modernize the visuals is all it needs.

Phantom Dust (2004), Microsoft Game Studios

Created by Yukio Futatsugi, Phantom Dust is a card game so unique that many Xbox Original fans still consider it the best video game ever created. At its core, Phantom Dust is a card game, except that a player’s card deck, known as an arsenal, is expressed as their variety of abilities in combat.

The game itself is set in a post-apocalyptic world where players control an Esper that can manipulate the dust left in the environment for various purposes, including throwing fireballs, creating defense shields, and moving against gravity. The best part of Phantom Dust is the multiplayer mode, where players compete in real-time combat to reduce the opponent’s “cards” in a satisfying, highly destructible environment 3D environment.

Phantom Dust has one of the deepest gameplays of any RTS game of its time, which is why the lack of a faithful sequel is so disappointing.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (2003), Xbox Game Studios

Crimson Skies: High Road To Revenge revolutionized Arcade flight games by simplifying aerial dogfights. The game allows players to fly into battle without having to deal with the physics and the complex controls of a flight simulator.

Featuring Indiana-Jones-themed action sequences, High Road To Revenge is set in an alternate 1930s history where flying is the main form of transportation, with planes and zeppelins dominating the skies, and air piracy is commonplace. Players take control of Nathan Zachary, a dashing ladies’ man and the leader of the air piracy gang known as the Fortune Hunters. With the flying super-simplified, players get to enjoy the scenic gameworld from a third-person perspective while focusing more on the combat.

It remains one of the most replayable Xbox originals, but it is in desperate need of a sequel with graphics that fit Xbox’s latest hardware.

Jade Empire (2005), BioWare

Jade Empire was conceived by BioWare’s founders, Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk, to be a unique take on the action RPG genre. The game is set in ancient China, where players control a protagonist called the Spirit Monk on a mission to save their mentor, Master Li, from his kidnappers.

In the game, every action taken by the player determines the protagonist’s experience; from whom they can flirt with to how NPCs communicate with them. The thrill of real-time consequences and customizable characters allows the player to shape their own experience in Jade Empire. The game remains popular, especially in North America, despite not receiving a sequel. Its positive reception, both on PC and Xbox, is an indicator of just how underrated it was.

With BioWare on a path of redemption, a well-worked Jade Empire sequel could be the answer to their desperately needed commercial success.

Otogi: Myth of Demons (2002), FromSoftware Inc.

Before Dark Souls became their hit dark fantasy RPG, FromSoftware created Otogi: Myth of Demons for Xbox, a game that earned the love of JRPG fans worldwide, mostly because of its award-winning visuals. Its seamless mechanics and accessible controls were another plus.

Set in the Heian Period of Japan, this hack and slash follows the adventures of Raikoh Minamoto, a former assassin and executioner for the emperor, who is brought back from the dead to save Kyoto from an invasion by dark forces. It features a deeply rooted narrative through its 30 levels, with a detailed adherence to Japanese history and an extensive destructible environment. Its sequel, Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors, was equally addictive. Unfortunately, the game hasn’t received a modern sequel despite enjoying a cult following in both Japanese and western markets.

However, with FromSoft now being one of the biggest developers in the gaming industry, it is high time they invested in a well-adapted sequel to restore the game’s lost glory.

Hunter: The Reckoning (2002), High Voltage Software

This was Xbox’s punk-themed hack and slash game meant to take over the survival horror genre in the early 2000s, and it wasn’t very far from succeeding. Set in the World of Darkness universe, Hunter: The Reckoning follows the adventures of four ‘imbued’ characters as they stop vampires and evil wraiths from destroying the prison town of Ashcroft. Players can choose between any of the four and set on a mission to save the world using the character’s favorite weapon, which could range from items such swords and crossbows to supernatural tools, including spells.

The game’s storyline resonates with most zombie films, although the real catch is the unpredictability of its combat sequences. Featuring over 20 types of monsters — including vampires, zombies, and spirits as well as other supernatural beings — Hunter: The Reckoning puts the stakes so high that the player feels like they are surviving the impossible.

With a modern touch to improve the graphics and mechanics, a Hunter: The Reckoning sequel would easily take over the genre, as its combat potential is already superior to what most modern games have to offer.

