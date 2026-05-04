Video Games

GTA 6 CEO Admits He’s “Terrified” About Releasing the Game

Credit: GTA 6 CEO Admits (2026), Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most highly anticipated releases this year. It’s been almost 13 years since Grand Theft Auto 5 was released, and Take-Two has been hyping up the next installment for three years now. So it only makes sense that the GTA 6 CEO admits that he’s terrified of the release, given the massive expectations placed on the game.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has admitted he is feeling the pressure ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, describing himself as “nervous” as anticipation builds for one of the most long-awaited games of all time.

GTA 6 Will Be Priced Reasonably (2026), Rockstar Games

The Take-Two Interactive boss said the weight of expectation surrounding the next entry in the blockbuster franchise is unlike anything the company has faced before, particularly given the record-breaking success of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas earlier this week, Zelnick said, “I run so scared with regard to all of our releases, just multiply it by a billion this time around. And I think the minute you stop running scared, you better get a different job if you’re in the entertainment business.”

Despite those nerves, Zelnick expressed confidence in the teams at Rockstar Games, highlighting the studio’s creative talent as the driving force behind the project.

He said: “We’re blessed that we have some of the greatest creative talent on earth working inside the four walls of Take-Two. The way you create hits is to find the most talented people, give them the resources they need, and let them pursue their passion.”

The executive also stressed the importance of maintaining creative independence, calling it a “hallmark of success” for the publisher’s biggest franchises.

Grand Theft Auto 6 (2026) Rockstar, Rockstar Games

As part of that approach, Zelnick confirmed that GTA 6 will avoid real-world brand partnerships, a move designed to preserve the series’ fictional identity.

He explained: “We need to be true to the underlying intellectual property and we need to be true to our consumers. It’s a fictional world and everything in it is fictional… I think that keeps us pure.”

With a release expected later this year, GTA 6 is widely tipped to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. For Zelnick, however, the focus remains firmly on execution rather than expectations.

He said, “If you claim success before you have it, you will largely be wrong.”