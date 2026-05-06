Video Games

Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Won’t Launch on PC Alongside Console Release

Credit: GTA 6 Won't Launch on PC (2026), Rockstar Games

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has explained why GTA 6 won’t launch on PC alongside its console release later this year.

The long-awaited sequel is currently scheduled to arrive on November 19 for PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S, but PC players will once again have to wait for a separate release window.

GTA 6 Will Be Priced Reasonably (2026), Rockstar Games

Speaking to Bloomberg, Zelnick said the decision comes down to prioritizing Rockstar’s “core audience” at launch.

He explained: “Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that you’re judged by serving the core. If your core consumer isn’t there, if they’re not served first and best, you kind of don’t hit your other consumers.”

The approach mirrors previous Rockstar launches. Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched first on consoles before eventually arriving on PC months later.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Screenshot via Steam

Despite this, Zelnick acknowledged that PC gaming has become far more important to the publisher over the years.

According to the executive, PC once represented only a small percentage of Take-Two sales, but now accounts for as much as half of some releases.

However, the publisher’s live-service business may also play a major role in the strategy. Grand Theft Auto Online continues to generate enormous revenue for Rockstar, with console players reportedly making up the overwhelming majority of spending.

While Rockstar has yet to officially confirm an online component for GTA 6, industry analysts widely expect a successor to GTA Online to accompany the game at some stage after launch.

GTA 6 CEO Admits (2026), Rockstar Games

Zelnick also dismissed speculation that the delayed PC release is connected to marketing agreements with Sony. When asked directly whether a PlayStation deal was responsible, he replied simply: “No.”

The absence of a PC version at launch is unlikely to slow anticipation for GTA 6, which is already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment releases in history.

Many fans are also expected to buy the game twice, first on console and later again on PC, as happened with Rockstar’s previous major titles.