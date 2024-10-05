Hideo Kojima’s Genius Shines Again In ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’ Photo Mode

Fragile (Lea Seydoux), Tomorrow (Elle Fanning), and Rainy (Shioli Kutsuna) have some fun in Death Strang 2: On The Beach (TBA), Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is one of the most anticipated games of 2025 – and new gameplay snippets of the sequel’s Photo Mode – itself offering unmatched level of realism and pushing the boundaries of modern gaming – is only serving to further build the hype.

Fragile (Lea Seydoux), Tomorrow (Elle Fanning), and Rainy (Shioli Kutsuna) have some fun in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (2025), Kojima Productions

RELATED: Norman Reedus Claims Death Stranding Sequel Is In Development, Hideo Kojima Appears To React To The News



It is no secret that series creator Hideo Kojima is a photography lover. Even the original, genre-defying Death Stranding was praised for its photography mechanics, as its ravaged wasteland, adorned with remnants of the cataclysmic future, served as a virtual playground for players seeking to flex their photography skills.

(And of course, there’s the extensive camera features in his Metal Gear Solid series – but that is a story for some other time.)

Solid Snake (David Hayter) is tasked with snapping a picture of Naomi Campbell (Jennifer Hale) in Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions (1999), Konami

However, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to push the series’ photography mechanics even further.

Per a new trailer revealed at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, in the game’s new photo mode, rather than just standing static, characters will now actively interact with the camera. This brings a fresh level of realism to the gaming world as players will be able to capture stunning shots of the game’s characters as they switch their expressions, change poses, and even play with their surroundings. This feature brings Kojima’s eccentricity and genius to new light as his love for photography shines again.

The footage also introduced several new characters, including Tomorrow (Elle Fanning) and Rainy (Shioli Kutsuna), who join Sam (Norman Reedus) on a mysterious new adventure, as well as adorable stuffed plush versions of the Cryptobiotes.

However, Photo Mode is not just a gimmick. Apparently, Kojima has confirmed that it will influence the story somehow, making it an integral part of the game rather than a side activity.

#TGS2024

PlayStation Presents “DEATH STRANDING 2” Special Stage!



First public release of game footage.

Part 4: 'Photo shoot event' (Stuffed Cryptobiote also make an appearance).#DeathStranding2 pic.twitter.com/O3nrKcIvBW — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 29, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the moment the Photo Mode was shown off, the gaming community came together to say one thing: This is hands down the most advanced photo mode ever seen in a video game.

@PLC85_ tweeted, “I have never in all my life seen a better photo mode in a game EVER.”

Archive Link @PLC85 via Twitter

Adding to that opinion, @Th5Relaxing added, “Best photo mode ever hands down”.

Archive Link @Th5Relaxing via Twitter

Even those who don’t usually care for such picture-taking mechanics found themselves impressed, such as @covered_n_bees, who wrote, “I usually don’t care about photo modes in games but this is genuinely insane. It looks too real.”

Archive Link @CoveredNbees via Twitter

Being aware of Kojima’s love for photography and how seriously he takes photo modes, @CrucibleGames0 praised, “God I love Kojima, I’ve never felt so pandered to and yet I know that he created this whole feature solely for his own fulfillment.”

Archive Link @CrucibleGames0 via Twitter

All in all, it looks like the game’s Photo Mode, wherein players will be able to adjust camera angles, settings, and scenarios in service of capturing unique shots that matter to the plot, will be see Kojima taking his love of video game photography to the next level.

As it’s early on in the game’s development cycle, it remains to be seen what more Kojima has in store for his fans – but no doubt he’ll continue to impress.

Starring Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, and Leya Seydoux, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to hit the PlayStation 5 sometime in 2025.

Sam (Norman Reedus) explores the wasteland in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (2025), Kojima Productions

NEXT: Konami Insists ‘Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater’ Will Still Be A “Faithful Recreation” Without Hideo Kojima’s Involvement