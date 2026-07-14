Video Games

Jon Hamm Was Almost Cole Phelps in L.A. Noire, According to Rockstar

Credit: Jon Hamm Was Almost Cole Phelps L.A. Noire (2011), Rockstar Games, Steam

Jon Hamm was almost Cole Phelps in L.A. Noire, according to Rockstar.

The 2011 detective game shared a casting director with Man Men, which meant there was plenty of crossover between the two, with Aaron Staton being cast as protagonist Phelps.

L.A. Noire (2011), Rockstar Games, Steam

Daniel McMahon, who was a writer on the Rockstar game, told IGN that Hamm was in the running for the role.

The casting didn’t come to fruition, as he explained, “It was never said at the time, but now, I understand the vision which was Jon Hamm is a wonderful actor, but he’s not Cole Phelps.

“Jon Hamm would’ve been a much better Jack Kelso because he’s a character of great power, he’s a character of control. Jon Hamm knows what he’s doing and gets s— done.”

McMahon praised Staton for his portrayal and for how he managed to fit the character perfectly.

He added, “Aaron Staton was much better at portraying Cole’s fragility. A lot of the time, Cole’s flapping around having no idea what he’s doing. He’s very smart, but he’s also young, not very experienced, and he’s just trying his best.”

“So, I think Jon Hamm would’ve been incredible, but expensive, and probably, in the end, not as good casting for that character as Aaron Staton was.”

Gamers have been clamouring for a sequel for the last 15 years, and a planned spiritual successor – Whore of the Orient – ended up getting cancelled.

Screenshot of L.A. Noire (2011), Rockstar Games, Steam

Earlier this year, there was a glimmer of hope as Strauss Zelnick – the boss of Rockstar’s parent company Two-Two – refused to close the door completely.

Speaking at the video game executives conference iicon, he said, “Broadly, we’re looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property.

“There’s nothing to announce on L.A. Noire specifically, and if there were, it would be Rockstar announcing it, not me. But in any case, with regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we’re always thinking about it.”

“The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that’s passionate about working on that?”