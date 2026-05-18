Video Games

Take-Two Boss Reaffirms GTA 6 November Release Date

Credit: Reaffirms GTA 6 November Release Date, GTA 6 (2026), Rockstar Games, Google Commons

While the pre-order rumor looks to be a bust, Take-Two Interactive’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, is reassuring that the GTA 6 November release date is happening.

During an interview with David Serna on May 17, Zelnick reconfirmed that the highly anticipated sequel’s release date is not shifting.

GTA 6 Preorders (2026), Rockstar

Asked about uncertainty surrounding release schedules, Zelnick gave a direct response, saying, “Right. Well, no. November 19. I do know. It’s been announced.”

The question is asked regarding the numerous delays, and many fans have been worried that a third delay will happen before launch.

“It’s been pushed back, I think twice. I think we’re about 18 months behind the original date. Not much more than that.”

The game was originally expected earlier in Rockstar’s release window before being pushed back to late 2026.

GTA 6 CEO Admits (2026), Rockstar Games

Speculation around the game intensified again this week after reports claimed retailer Best Buy had accidentally revealed pre-order plans through affiliate emails sent to content creators.

Several creators, including YouTuber Frogboyx1Gaming, shared screenshots online allegedly showing a pre-order campaign running between May 18 and May 21.

Unfortunately, since those rumors turned out to be a bust, many are worried that the game isn’t going to actually release in November.

Even still, there are even more rumours surrounding potential special editions and console bundles for the game. Online leaker Detective Seeds claimed to have received information regarding GTA 6 pricing structures and pre-order packages, though no details have been verified by Rockstar or Take-Two.

I was given the GTA VI pricing, bundles, and various structures of ordering the game by the same person who gave me the week of pre orders starting which was correct as highlighted by my leaked DM’s that prove I had the info well over a week ago.



I am choosing not to put the… — DetectiveSeeds (@DetectiveSeeds) May 14, 2026

The account posted on social media: “I was given the GTA 6 pricing, bundles, and various structures of ordering the game by the same person who gave me the week of pre-orders starting.”

According to the claims, there could be six separate versions of GTA 6 available at launch, including standard digital and physical editions, a collector-style version, and bundles tied to console hardware.

Despite the ongoing rumours, Rockstar has remained largely silent since unveiling the game’s first trailer in December 2023.

GTA 6 is expected to launch first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC release likely to follow later.