Video Games

GTA 6 Preorders Reportedly Going Live on Monday, According to Leaks

Credit: GTA 6 Preorders (2026), Rockstar

Is it finally time? According to leaks, GTA 6 preorders are about to go live. The long-awaited open-world sequel to beloved GTA 5 is almost here, set to release on November 19. But soon, according to leaks, you can preorder the highly anticipated title.

According to a post on X by Cheap A– Games, emails are being sent to Best Buy affiliate partners. The reputable source is known for providing video game-related deals and news.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Start via Best Buy on May 18th. Got this in an email from the Best Buy Affiliate Account. pic.twitter.com/A1RcGI6uK8 — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) May 14, 2026

Along with the X post, YouTuber Frogboyx1gaming received an email from Best Buy to his Best Buy affiliate account, signalling a preorder campaign as well.

The emails show that the preorders will begin on Monday, May 18, and go through Thursday, May 21. If that’s truly the case, then we should expect the GTA 6 trailer 3 to be on its way.

🚨BREAKING: GTA VI Pre-Orders (Physical) have leaked online!



👨‍💻It seems that Best-Buy affiliates have been receiving this email. The campaign is set to be running next week from May 18th-21st.



📱Credit: @Frogboyx1Gaming pic.twitter.com/eETF1Tuepx — Project Vice (@project_vice) May 14, 2026

While this might seem like crazy news, this is Grand Theft Auto 6 we’re talking about. Most games would have preorders available when the game is announced, but the wait for the 6th title has been long and grueling, so fans everywhere are hoping this leak is true.

The next major news to come from Take-Two is their earnings call on May 21st, so if the news does not end up coming to fruition, hopefully, there will be more information to come. Many have pointed out the pattern that Rockstar seems to make with their games, seeing that preorders tend to open a few months before launch, and are often tied to a major trailer.

Let’s hope the third trailer is on its way soon, maybe tomorrow or perhaps even Monday, with pre-orders opening quickly after.