Video Games

Take-Two Boss Zelnick Joins WWE 2K26 as Playable Character

Credit: Zelnick Joins WWE 2K26, WWE 2K26 (2026), 2K

The new WWE 2K26 Ringside pass was released, and fans are noticing that Strauss Zelnick joins WWE 2K26 as a playable character.

The 68-year-old , who is the chairman and CEO of the video game giant, was quietly added to the wrestling title’s roster as part of the new 1.12 patch.

Players who downloaded the latest update were surprised to find Zelnick on the roster, with a rating of 77. He’s included in a blue suit and dress shoes, with Frank Sinatra’s classic My Way as his entrance music.

WWE 2K26, 2K

Unfortunately for gamers wanting to use the song elsewhere in WWE 2K26, the iconic tune isn’t included in the in-game jukebox, and it also can’t be used for any other wrestler on the roster.

His inclusion in the game wasn’t mentioned in the new Ringside Pass season 3 press release, despite the title adding a number of new playable superstars.

The third season of WWE 2K26′s version of a battle pass sees the arrival of SmackDown star Matt Cardona alongside AAA Lucha Libre’s La Parka, and WWE legends Torrie Wilson and Brian Pillman.

The new quartet of wrestlers all come with new taunts and moves, which fans can use throughout the game.

The free tier of the pass also includes classic versions of Brock Lesnar (’03) and Solo Sikoa (’22), along with a Mutiny version of Asuka based on the MyRise storyline in WWE 2K25.

WWE 2K26 Gameplay, 2K

As for the premium tier, highlights include 2001 versions of Kane and Rey Mysterio Jr.

The latter has a unique look from his final year in WCW, while the Big Red Monster has a sleeveless look alongside his iconic Slow Chemical theme song.

The pack also includes new moves, including a Diving Swanton 450, which is used in real life by TNA Wrestling star Leon Slater, plus a Springboard 720 DDT and variations on the Wheelbarrow Dragon Sleeper.

Other updates in the new patch include a Kane 2000 theme (aka Out of Fire) and AJ Styles’ Lone Wolf theme, so there’s plenty for fans who aren’t drawn to the Zelnick in-game character.