Retro Nostalgia: The Best Games Of the 2000s

Credit: Ready to race in Need For Speed: Underground 2 (2003), EA

The 2000s era is full of titles that redefined genres and left a lasting impact on the industry. From groundbreaking shooters to rich RPGs that remain beloved even to this day, the decade has delivered some of the most iconic games ever made. That said, we have compiled a list of the best video games of the 2000s. Scroll through below and see if you find some of your favorite titles have made the list!

10. Bioshock

Credit: Big Daddy and Little Sister cover photo for Bioshock (2007), 2k Games.com

The first entry in the Bioshock franchise came out in 2007 and became an instant gem. While it hasn't aged necessarily aged well, the dark, brooding atmosphere of the underwater dystopian city of Rapture still lingers in the minds of many that were brave enough to enter it. While rendered as a first-person shooter, the Irrational Game's magnum opus is much more than that. The erie atmosphere and dark story revealed through audio logs makes this gem a narrative-driven title that doesn't shy away from all the checkmarks of psychological horror, thanks to the monstrous residents of Rapture. The player controls Jack, the main protagonist as he is set to reveal the mystery of what made a once-thriving society descend into chaos. The elitist mogul, Atlas, is the hallmark of a Randian hero, and the connection between him and the protagonist is revealed in one of gaming's most unforgettable twists. As Jack navigates the crumbling city, he is guided by Atlas, whose constant use of the phrase "Would you kindly" turns out to be more than just a polite request. Bioshock is now a cultural phenomenon, as it showed that free will may be an illusion, with deep philosophical questions at its core. It is a standout title from the 2000s and deserves a spot on the list of the best 2000s games.

9. Dragon Age: Origins

Credit: Characters fighting the Dragon in Dragon Age: Origins (2009), BioWare

The next entry on the list is Dragon Age: Origins. The high fantasy RPG was developed by BioWare and released in 2009, a dark time for classic RPGs. Imagined to bridge the gap between the classic RPG titles of Baldur's Gate and another of BioWare's successful action RPG IP, Mass Effect, it took the gaming world by storm. It quickly became a massive hit as it transported players to Ferelden, a world ravaged by a darkspawn invasion, known as the Blight. Players take the role of a Grey Warden and need to unite the vast world and its disparate factions to combat this ancient threat. Standard classes are available from the get-go, including Human, Dwarves, Elves, and Mage, Warrior, and Rogue. However, each origin is different for each race and each class. This is just one of many things that set Origins apart from other RPGs of the era. What contributed to its success further is the fact that choices affected the game to the core. Each decision you make, whether personal or political, has tangible consequences on the plot, the fate of Ferelden, and your relationships with party members. Dragon Age: Origins still holds its value thanks to the depth of the tactical combat system, and the variety of origin stories that only improve its replayability. BioWare's RPG is now a staple in the genre. While the franchise is still alive, every sequel from the first game dumbed down on every aspect of the core elements, and the upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard is more hyperrealism than high fantasy. It looks like the final nail in the coffin of the beloved franchise.

8. Halo: Combat Evolved

Credit: Getting ready to light up some aliens in Halo: Combat Evolved (2001), Bungie

Halo: Combat Evolved was far ahead of its era and holds up well today. Released in 2001 by Bungie, the game quickly became a defining title for the Xbox and first-person shooters. The story follows Master Chief, a supersoldier tasked with stopping an alien alliance known as the Covenant from discovering the secrets of the Halo ringworld. What made the game stand out in the vast pool of FPS games of the time was the successful combination of fast-paced combat and smart AI enemies. The game had a fantastic blend of on-foot and vehicular combat, pushing the technological boundaries further. Halo: Combat Evolved was the first Master Chief appearance. Since then we have seen the beloved character in almost every mainline installment, including the recent Halo Infinite from 2021. If Bungie's 2001 game hadn't been the success it was, Master Chief would have probably remained an obscure character, instead of the legend he is today.

7. GTA: San Andreas

Credit: CJ walking from a car in GTA: San Andreas (2004), Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was released in 2004 and it quickly became an outstanding hit for Rockstar and PlayStation. It is a pivotal entry in the iconic franchise, catapulting it to new heights. It successfully builds the open-world formula of its predecessors, Vice City and GTA III, set in the fictional state of San Andreas and consisting of three cities: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. Each city is inspired by real-world locations and the story is deeply rooted in 1990s Los Angeles, with street gangs, crime, and social issues being the core of the game. Speaking of which, players take on the role of, Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson a former gang member returning home after his mother’s murder. CJ has since become an iconic gaming character, modded into many games, which only supports his legacy. San Andreas was a groundbreaking title, setting new standards, graphically and gameplay-mechanic-wise, as players were free to roam and interact with the environment. Not to mention CJ’s iconic lines, such as “Ah […], here we go again,” and “Don’t blame me, blame society,” among others.

6. Batman: Arkham Asylum

Credit: Batman looking to dispense justice in Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009), Rocksteady

Rocksteady’s 2009 superhero title became an instant hit. It changed how people think about video games based on comic books. Rather than being a mere cash grab, Batman: Arkham Asylum was a rich, atmospheric depiction of Gotham and its villains who set out on the caped-crusader. Mark Hamill playing the voice of Joker only helped bring the iconic character to life. While the game had its shortcomings, such as repetition, Arkham Asylum’s unique art style captured the dark essence of the Batman universe perfectly. With that in mind, it is sad to see what has befallen Rocksteady with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is more than a disaster and a lazy excuse for a video game compared to the Arkham trilogy.

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Credit: Characters ready for exploration in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003), BioWare

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a timeless gem, released in 2003 by BioWare. Popularly known as KOTOR, the story is set some 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire and follows a player protagonist as they choose between the light and dark sides of the Force. Turn-based combat and moral choices that affect the outcome of the story, along with a perfect world and character building influenced countless modern RPGs. The game holds up rather well even in modern times, and adheres to both new and veteran players. All of this has cemented its place as one of the best 2000s games, making it a must-play for fans of both RPGs and Star Wars. Moreover, there is a possible remaster/remake in the works, with an expected release date sometime in 2025.

4. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

Credit: Snake in the forest ready for a boss fight in Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater (2004), Konami

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is a cinematic and gameplay marvel in the long-running stealth action series. Set in a Soviet jungle during the 1960s, it follows a military operative codenamed Naked Snake as he is sent deep into Soviet territory to rescue a defecting scientist, Sokolov. However, Snake is betrayed once the new mission starts by a villain called Snake Eater. The game was praised for its portrayal of politics and high personal stakes, along with a technological breakthrough in stealth-based gameplay. The iconic character will be brought once again to the screens with the remake set to release later this year in a graphical upgrade.

3. Need for Speed: Underground 2

Need for Speed: Underground changed the way arcade racing is played. The sequel from 2003 builds upon the formula with a mix of exploration, racing events, fantastic speeds, and realistic car designs. Players can roam the streets of a fictional city, unlocking new races and challenges as they progress The many customization options allow for unique styles that not only add to aesthetics but also to performance. The soundtrack of the game is an entire division of the game on its own, fueling the adrenaline of high-speed racing. Not to mention all the female models that made the game more beautiful. Fans have long desired for a remaster with improved graphics, but nothing official is happening as of now. Overall, the game set the standard for arcade racing for the early 2000s and without a doubt holds even today and remains once of the best entries in the beloved franchise.

2. Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Credit: Elite guard wants your papers in Return to Castle Wolfenstein (2001), Activision

Released in 2001, Return to Castle Wolfenstein is an FPS reboot of id Software's classic Wolfenstein series. Set in an alternate WWII setting, players are thrust into the dark aesthetics of Nazi Germany, firefighting their way through a slew of supernatural elements. Despite being limited by the technology of the early 2000s, Return to Castle Wolfenstein is praised for the epic combat. It not only redefined the storytelling of FPS games, it improved on every aspect seen in previous installments and games of the same genre. While level designs can be repetitive, players will find themselves crawling for their lives within catacombs, fighting against Nazi mysteries coming to life in a brooding, confined atmospheric setting. It is the story and ultimate goal of the game that pushes the boundaries of storytelling with the paranormal World War II ending. The game also had a multiplayer that became even more popular than the single-player campaign. Considering the game came out in 2001 it was a massive feat and far ahead of its time. It is safe to say that the game didn't age well, but it remains one of the most important entries within the FPS genre.

1. Counter-Strike 1.6

Credit: Terrorist first person view in Counter Strike 1.6 (2000), Valve

Counter-Strike 1.6 is an ultimate classic that still holds up today. Unfortunately, the title has evolved far away from the game that once populated the FPS genre, with CS2 now nothing more than a monetization monster. Nevertheless, the LAN party tournaments in the early 2000s were what propelled this multiplayer shooter into the spotlight. Originally created by two college students as a Half-Life mod, Counter-Strike has become one of the greatest FPS titles ever. The competitive scene emerged from these tournaments, laying the foundation for the esports we know and love today. While some players appreciate the new updates and skins, others feel that the essence of the game has been compromised. The simplicity of the original gameplay and fast-paced matches made skills and strategy what matter and it deserves a place on the list of best 2000s games.