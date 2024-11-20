The Best Games That Actually Deserve To Be Remastered

Thanks to giant technological leaps in recent years, we have witnessed a slew of older games receiving current-gen remasters that include graphic overhauls, modern control outlines, and new story and gameplay features. While gamers have been eager to revisit some classic titles of a bygone era, many still remain forgotten, giving way to a bunch of unneeded remasters such as Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Part I. In that vein, we have compiled a list of games that should be remastered, bringing their timeless legacy and charm to a new generation of players.

Dino Crisis

Credit: Regina (Stephanie Morgenstern) gets a mission update in Dino Crisis (1999), Capcom

Directed by one of the greatest figures in the gaming industry, Shinji Mikami, Dino Crisis is a survival horror game developed and published by Capcom in 1999. The man behind the Resident Evil franchise added a twist to the genre by replacing zombies with ferocious dinosaurs. Resource management, puzzles, and dynamic enemy AI all had designs ahead of their time, and the remaster could modernize its visuals and controls, pitting Regina and her team of agents in an updated setting. While Dino Crisis recently got a PlayStation Premium Plus tier inclusion and modern overhaul for PS4 and PS5, it came without an option to purchase or trophy support.

The Legend of Dragoon

Credit: The Legend of Dragoon (1999), Sony Comupter Entertainment

Developed by Sony Computer Entertainment and directed by Yasuyuki Hasebe and produced by Shuhei Yoshida, The Legend of Dragoon is a classic JRPG released in late 1999 in Japan, only to come to US soil in 2000 and Europe in January 2001. Set in the fantasy world of Endiness, the story follows Dart and his allies as they fight to prevent its destruction. Known for its innovative turn-based combat and stunning CGI cutscenes, the epic story that pushed the gameplay forward, all deserve a modern remaster to bring it to new gamers but also those who enjoyed hours of gameplay on PS1.

Final Fantasy Tactics

Credit: Final Fantasy Tactics (1997), Square

Final Fantasy Tactics is a 1997 tactical RPG developed by Square, directed by Yasumi Matsuno, and produced by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Released in Japan and the U.S. for PlayStation, it introduced players to the world of Ivalice and the main hero Ramza Beoulve, set during The Lion War. While the game didn’t launch the genre, it perfected it with grid-based combat, a rich class system that featured iconic Final Fantasy roles, including Summoners, Wizards, Monks, and more. A modern take on the epic RPG could bring back the timeless story and combat as more and more RPG games stray towards real-time action combat with no tactical depth.

Chrono Trigger

Credit: Chrono and crew take on Magus in Akira Toriyama's key art for Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

The ‘dream team’ of Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, and Akira Toriyama behind the development of Chrono Trigger is enough to warrant a remaster. Released in 1995 for the SNES, the game follows Crono and his allies as they use time travel to prevent global catastrophe. The game redefined RPG storytelling and gameplay with its Active Time Battle system, innovative Tech combos, and multiple endings. It remains a beloved JRPG with some of the greatest names in the industry behind the title. While the sequels have been made to continue and deepen the story, none captured the success of the first entry and is one of the games that should be remastered.

Bloodborne

Credit: Hunter walking the streets of plagued city in Bloodborne (2015), FromSoftware

Directed by one-of-a-kind mind, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and developed by FromSofware, this action RPG was released in 2015 for PlayStation 4. Set in the Gothic, plague-ridden, Victorian city of Yharnam, players realize a greater cosmic threat as the game progresses. Praised for its Lovecraftian themes, enemy variety, and overall design, Bloodborne is reckoned as one of the greatest games ever made. While the artistic element still holds, Miyazaki’s creation is in dire need of a PS5 and Windows version as the community behind the game begs for a modern overhaul.

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

Credit: Code Veronica X promo image (2000), Capcom

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, directed by Hiroki Kato and produced by Shinji Mikami, was developed and published by Capcom for the Dreamcast in 2000. It was the first game in the franchise to embrace full 3D environments and dynamic camera movement, but it was the continuation of the Redfield siblings’ story after Racoon City’s destruction that made the game popular. Capcom has already done Resident Evil 2 (2019), Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Resident Evil 4 (2023) remakes and a Code Veronica remaster would set the community behind one of the franchises that defined the survival horror genre.

Killzone 2

Credit: Killzone 2 (2009), Guerrilla Games

Killzone 2 is the sequel to the 2004 original and was released in February 2009 for PS3. While the original game was critically panned, Guerrilla Games, the team behind the franchise, pushed the limits with the second installment to earn universal acclaim for stunning visuals, action, and multiplayer modes worthy of hours of playing time. The series has been dormant since 2013 and while Guerilla has announced that they are stepping away from Killzone in favor of Horizon games, Sony and the Guerilla Games should give fans a modern remaster of one of the best games of the late 2000s.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Credit: S.T.A.L.K.E.R._ Shadow of Chernobyl (2007), THQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is the next entry on the list of games that warrant a remaster. While a hot take, Shadow of Chernobyl defined the survival horror FPS genre with its atmospheric setting, nonlinear story, and surprisingly great RPG elements. Set in a mutated Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, the game became a cult classic for its eerie realism, developed by GSC Game World and published by THQ back in 2007. With S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on the horizon, a remaster of this landmark title could reignite interest in the series’ rich legacy.

Elder Scrolls: Morrowind

Credit: Elder Scrolls_ Morrowind, Bethesda (2002), Steam

Perhaps the best installment in the longstanding Elder Scrolls franchise, Morrowing was a unique experience however you decided to play it. Developed by Bethesda Game Studios and led by Todd Howard and Ken Rolston, it redefined the open-world PRG genre when it landed on PC and Xbox in 2002. Set in an until-then unexplored part of Tamriel, a mysterious island of Vvardenfell, its role, free sandbox gameplay, and cultural inspiration made it a standout in the Elder Scrolls series. Morrowind deserves an official remaster for modern consoles and PC to remind old gamers what a true RPG is and introduce new players to one of the most detailed games ever made.

TimeSplitters

Credit: The character ready to deal some major damage in Timesplitters (2000), Eidos Interactive

TimeSplitters remains a classic FPS title developed by Free Radical Design, founded by ex-Rare veterans like David Doak. It was released in 2000 by Eidos Interactive as a PlayStation 2 launch title. Upon release, it gained praise for its gameplay, time-traveling storyline, and multiplayer modes. The rave reviews spawned two sequels, equally successful, and thanks to the cult following behind the original, it is a prime candidate for a remaster. Younger generations need to know what a great FPS campaign looks like, and with a graphical update and improved multiplayer, TimeSplitters will cater to old players as well.

