Video Games

Nicolas Cage Is Joining Call of Duty in Season 4 Reloaded

Credit: Nicolas Cage Is Joining Call of Duty, Credit Call of Duty YouTube

The legendary actor is on their way to join one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world. That’s right, Nicolas Cage is joining Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update.

The Oscar-winner who has been a part of over 100 movies is most known for his memorable expressions and eclectic acting skills. He’s most famous for his roles in Face/Off (1997), Adaptation (2002), City of Angels (1998), Con Air (1997), and National Treasure (2004).

And now he’s made it to the video game world. On Thursday, June 25, Nicolas Cage will become a playable operator to lead The Summer of Action.

The standard Nick Cage Operator features him in a black t-shirt with a bulletproof vest; however, the Unlimited variant sees him with long hair and a leather jacket. His character can be unlocked through the Nick Cage Event Pass, which drops as part of the Season 4 Reloaded update.

He’ll be a part of the Premium Reward Track, which means you’ll have to pay to unlock him. They’re usually about $10, so decently affordable if you have some extra money to spend.

The event will also bring back the AN-94 Assault Rifle, which is unlocked through the free track, thankfully. And two maps and modes will be added as well, including Zenith, a brand-new 6v6 map set within Karma’s hidden cliffside manor. Launch is the second map, which is a remake of the Black Ops 1 map set at a rocket launch facility.

The new game modes include Team Blueprint, Sharpshooter, and Knife Fight. The first is a 6v6 mode where weapon blueprints rotate every few seconds, and the second is just what it sounds like, a melee-only variant of the beloved Gunfight mode.

Be sure to dive back into Call of Duty this week to check out the upcoming addition of Nicolas Cage, arriving June 25.