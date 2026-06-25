Video Games

Retailers Are Refusing to Sell GTA 6 Due to the Lack of a Disc

Credit: Retailers Are Refusing to Sell GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto Vintage Vice City Pack (2026), Rockstar Games

Learning that the physical edition of GTA 6 won’t have a disc, just a paper code, was a huge disappointment for fans. But the good news is that retailers are also pushing back after finding out the news. Some retailers are refusing to sell GTA 6 due to the lack of disc.

After word got out that the physcial edition isn’t really worth buying since it’s just a code instead of a disc, some retailers are refusing to sell the game. Video Games Plus, a Toronto-based retailer, posted on X about their passion for physical media.

“For nearly 40 years, VGP has been committed to supporting physical media and preserving the value of physical game ownership. As part of that commitment, our company policy is that we do not carry physical products for video game consoles that contain only a digital download code.”

A Statement from VGP Regarding Grand Theft Auto VI



As gamers and retailers, we recognize that Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. The excitement surrounding this release is unprecedented, and we understand why so many… pic.twitter.com/dnGyPm5mrn — VGP Video Games Plus (@VideoGamesPlus_) June 24, 2026

“Based on the information currently available, the physical release of Grand Theft Auto VI for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be a code-in-box product,” VGP continued.

“As a result, VGP will not be offering it for sale under our current company policy.”

But VGP isn’t the only retailer following this. Loot Box Gaming, an online-only retailer that also has roots in eBay, also released a statement on X, saying “We’ve yet to recieve full details on our end, but assuming information about it being a code in box is true, we will not be supporting the release of GTA 6.”

We’re closely following the GTA 6 physical release situation over the next 24 hours. We’ve yet to receive full details on our end, but assuming information about it being a code in box is true, we will not be supporting the release of GTA 6.



When we started LBG, it was out of a… — Loot Box Gaming (@LootBoxGamingUS) June 24, 2026

Now, will this really harm Rockstar at all? Probably not. In fact, these retailers are willing to lose out on money to support their dedication on phsycial media. And in my opinion? Good for them.

Hopefully this is a starting point for other retailers to join to put their foot down against the dwindling of physical media. We should not be moving towards a complete digital world.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch November 19, but you can pre-order it now.