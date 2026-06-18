Video Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Orders Confirmed for June 25

Credit: Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Orders Confirmed, Rockstar Games

Mark your calendars and put in that saved vacation time at work, because it’s finally time.

After a long wait, Rockstar Games has finally confirmed the date for Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders.

Rumors have been going around a lot lately over Best Buy affiliate leaks, and seeing news from the Take-Two earnings call where CEO Strauss Zelnick said he has no idea when pre-orders would go live, we finally have an official confirmation.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

In an official post by Rockstar Games today, June 18, it was announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be up for pre-order on June 25 on digital storefronts and other select retailers. Additionally, the official cover art is available for download.

June 25 is one week from today, next Thursday, which is so close it almost doesn’t feel real.

Of course, the announcement is huge for fans who have waited years for the game, but the comments are amazing. Everyone is feeling the nostalgia and the time difference between GTA 5 and GTA 6.

To no one’s surprise, the news is buzzing around the internet already. But of course, there are still mysteries surrounding the announcement, for instance, the time that pre-orders will go live. Along with that, the price is still up in the air, and if there will be different editions, you can pre-order.

Make sure to keep your eyes open for more information here on the latest GTA 6 news.

And as a reminder for those who don’t have a console, this game is going to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S first before it heads to PC. As of right now, there is no official release date for the PC, so if you want to get Grand Theft Auto 6 on its release date, , it’s time to buy that console.