Video Games

Sony Will End Physical Disc Production for New Games in 2028

Credit: Sony Will End Physical Disc Production, PlayStation, Unsplash

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the biggest releases this year, but even it’s getting hit with backlash over its physical pre-order option that won’t include a disc, just a code. And now it’s been announced that Sony will end physical disc production for all new games in 2028. Is this the end of physical media?

Most of us are proud of our collections of physical media. Whether it’s books, comics, games, movies, or CDs, having a physical collection that allows us to consume media at any point is amazing. But it’s also becoming a luxury. And soon, it’s going to be extremely rare.

Important updates:



News on physical discs for new games – https://t.co/BzZODXdWGY



News on PlayStation Store on PS3 and PS Vita – https://t.co/ev3mN6wj14 pic.twitter.com/PWXTZGHAh6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 1, 2026

In a recent blog post on their official website, PlayStation confirms that the production of physical discs will be ending as of January 2028.

“In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.”

When they mention digital format, it’s most likely just going to be codes, so buying the physical box has no real point.

“This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs,” the post says.

Officially Licensed PS5 SSDs Announced, PlayStation Unsplash

“This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.”

While having digital games easily downloadable from the comfort of your own home is certainly a perk, physical media is still highly sought after. It’s a shame that a whole form of media is dying down just because of convenience.

Collectors everywhere are surely distraught over the information. And with the recent controversy over games shutting down after a few months, it’s going to cause more issues that no one will truly own a piece of media, only digitally.

Another question that is raised by this news is the price. Since Sony is no longer spending money to produce physical games, will digital games feature a lower price tag so they’re more affordable thanks to the savings? Most likely, Sony won’t reduce prices, though Nintendo has started that trend by pricing their digital games $10 less than physical games.