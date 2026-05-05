Video Games

Rumor: Steam Machine Launch News? Valve Just Imported Thousands of ‘Game Consoles’

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The excitement behind the Steam Machine is growing as news was released that Valve just imported roughly 50 tons of ‘game consoles’ into the United States in just a two-day period between May 1 and April 20, according to reports from The Verge. This has many people questioning if the Steam Machine launch is coming.

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While Valve hasn’t announced any news or updates, speculations are only growing; however, it could easily be a Steam Deck OLED restock.

VR YouTuber and Valve watcher Brad Lynch recently reported the news that Valve’s facilities were getting filled with new gaming consoles. He also posted about new shipping records that point to a lot of gaming-related products arriving on cargo ships from China.

According to The Verge, Valve’s logistic partners had shipments after Christmas 2025, but it seems they’re ramping up, with “nearly 100 tons of product moving into the US over the past two months.”

But, as the outlet points out, while this is definitely an influx of new products, this doesn’t mean much. With the recent news that the Steam Controller has been getting sold out, especially due to scalpers who are selling them on secondhand marketplaces for three times the price, it might simply be a restock for their most recent release.

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Along with that, but Steam Decks have been sold out a lot recently as well, and Valve has recently spoken on it, saying they’re “working very hard” to get it back in stock.

Even still, many are hoping that it’s more exciting news than just a simple restock, and we’re about to get more information about the Steam Machine’s upcoming release, and maybe it’ll be sooner than we think.