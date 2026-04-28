Video Games

Valve Confirms Steam Controller Price and Release Date

Credit: Valve Confirms Steam Controller Valve Steam Page

While we still don’t have information about the highly anticipated Steam Machine, we do have information on another piece of hardware. Thanks to their updated page, Valve confirms Steam Controller’s price and release date.

Excited to announce our @Steam Controller arrives on Steam May 4th at 10 a.m. PT.



Learn more and wishlist here: https://t.co/X8cETMRY3N — Valve (@valvesoftware) April 27, 2026

According to Steam’s official page, the Controller will release on May 4th, 10 a.m. Pacific time, and it will retail for $99. IGN also found regional pricing: $149 CAD / €99 / £85 / $149 AUD / 449 PLN.

There are several features that players can expect with the controller, including magnetic thumbsticks, a full set of inputs to play your whole Steam library, 4x haptic motors for high definition rumble, Grip Sense, and 35+ hours of gameplay with a single charge.

Steam Controller Valve Steam Page

Charging is made easy thanks to a puck, which also serves as a wireless transmitter for a faster, stable connection. This is a perfect solution for a fast response time when connecting to your TV or computer. Many have noted that the controller looks and feels like a Steam Deck with the screen removed.

Some more features to note are the track pads, which are a great way to play PC games that are not originally designed for controllers. Along with that, the Grip Sense is another feature added to the controller to make gaming more immersive and available, as it’s a new input that allows you to hold and release to enable and disable gyro aiming. The motion control feature helps you achieve more precision.

Customizable Steam Controller Valve Steam Page

Valve’s official page boasts that you can play your whole Steam library thanks to the controller, wherever you want, including PC, laptop, Steam Deck, Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and more. Part of the reason it’s so compatible is that it’s fully customizable. Paired with Steam Input, you can completely customize the controller to create the perfect setup for every game in your library.

Valve’s official announcement of the Steam Controller on X went over well with fans, with many excited to test it themselves. Even so, many are excited for more news on the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, and hopefully, we’ll get more information on that soon.