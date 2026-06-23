Video Games

The Steam Machine’s Price Tag Announced, Starting at $1,049

Credit: Steam Machine's Price Tag Announced, Valve, Steam

The Steam Machine is launching in just a few days, on June 30. However, pre-order registration is open until June 25, 10 a.m. PT. But we finally have an answer to the biggest mystery, the price. The Steam Machine’s price tag was announced, and many are shocked.

With four options to choose from, the Steam Machine starts at a whopping $1,049 for the 512GB version. This is just the mini gaming PC without the controller. If you want the controller alongside it, the price bumps up to $1,128.

Steam Machine Launches, Steam, Valve

The other option is the 2TB Steam Machine for $1,349. Add on the controller, and it bumps up to $1,428.

“With over six times the horsepower of Steam Deck, Steam Machine has the power to play your whole Steam library, including your favorite AAA titles. Just sign in with your Steam account, and your entire library is there,” reads the official description on Steam’s website.

And for those thinking of adding their name to the pre-order registration, note that it says, “Join the list any time before June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. On that date, the list will be closed and randomized, and you will receive an email with your results shortly after.”

According to Valve in a blog post, there’s a limited number of Steam Machines available, and you’ll get an email saying if you’re lucky enough to get one. For those who missed out, they’ll be added to the reservation queue, and you’ll have to wait until more are available.

Steam Machine is here, and you can sign up now:



Steam Machine 512GB

Steam Machine 2TB



Plus bundled versions with Steam Controller

Learn more and sign up here: https://t.co/n6RlOy3wHd pic.twitter.com/8W42GfYo6n — Valve (@valvesoftware) June 22, 2026

In the same blog post, Valve blamed the high price on the ongoing RAM pricing crisis impacting PCs across the board.

“Our original goal for the price of the Steam Machine is no longer viable. So the prices we’re sharing today reflect the state of the world for manufacturing; or, more accurately, it reflects the price of the components as we’ve secured them over the past 6 months.”

On one hand, $1,000 for essentially a small PC isn’t bad. However, it might be worth investing in a gaming PC at this point so that you’re not stuck with only the Steam library. While PCs, along with consoles, are slowly rising in prices, you can find a decent gaming PC for around the same price as the Steam Machine.

For those interested, make sure to put your name on the pre-order registration, and hope to get your name selected when they officially launch on June 30.