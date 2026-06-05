Video Games

Valve’s Steam Machine Launches This Summer

Credit: Steam Machine Launches, Steam, Valve

The wait is almost over for those who have been waiting for Valve’s latest tech, as the company just announced the Steam Machine launches this summer.

In a recent blog post on Steam, Valve just confirmed the window for both the Steam Machine and the Steam Frame, following a significant delay, as it was set to release early 2026, alongside the Steam Controller. Thanks to the high cost of key computer components, the highly anticipated Steam Machine was pushed back.

Steam Machine Launch, Steam Machine, Valve, Steam

The announcement was made while saying they’re updating the Steam Verified program, saying, “Today we are expanding the Verified program to include Steam Machine and Steam Frame, both of which are shipping this summer.”

The Verified program is just Valve’s way of figuring out if a game will run smoothly on the Steam Deck, and now the other two pieces of equipment. Essentially, you’ll be able to see a verified checkmark if it can run on your hardware when checking out a game.

The post continues, saying that “the requirements for Steam Machine verified are nearly identical to Steam Deck Verified,” which means “if your game already runs well on Deck, it will also run well on Machine with no extra work required from you.”

Valve just raised Steam Deck prices in the US 🎮



• 1TB OLED $649 ➡️ $949



• 512GB OLED $549 ➡️ $789



"these new prices reflect the current state of component costs and other global logistical challenges across the industry as a whole" pic.twitter.com/cdQSssX8gK — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 27, 2026

Even with this exciting news, there’s still one missing piece to the puzzle: Pricing. And with recent news that the Steam Deck raised its prices by $300 last week, the Steam Machine might be out of a lot of gamers’ price range at this point.