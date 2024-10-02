‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’ Still Trying To Cling To Life, Launches New Zoe Lawton DLC To Less Than 300 Players

Zoe Lawless (TBA) is absolutely giddy to join Task Force X in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

Rocksteady has a lot in store for Season 3 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – however, the community isn’t convinced that it’s new content offerings will do anything but continue to miss the mark.

Zoe Lawton (TBA) tags an enemy with her gear in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024), Rocksteady Studios

Having gone live on October 1st, the main draw of the new season, like its predecessors, is the introduction of a new playable, this time in the form of Zoe Lawton, a.k.a Lawless.

Official info for Zoe Lawton states that she is Gotham’s most ethical thief (for whatever that means here), putting her skills to use to steal from the rich and give back to the city’s struggling citizens like a villainous Robin Hood.

Notably, Zoe also livestreams her heists with the intent of showing the people of Gotham that they don’t have to live in fear of the city’s powerful elites.

Zoe Lawless (TBA) livestreams her latest heist in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

As for her backstory, Zoe’s is both pretty interesting and important to the game’s lore, as more than just her own ‘villain’, she is also the daughter of feared Gotham assassin Floyd Lawton – otherwise known as Deadshot.

Notably, like her father, she’s also been race-swapped in comparison to her original comic book counterpart, a fact which has stirred some controversy within the community.

To this end, her specific storyline will bring her face-to-face with her father, tense as their relationship is, as they team-up to stop Brainiac from further invading Metropolis.

While this opportunity will serve as a chance for the father and daughter to reconnect, Zoe also intends to use their time together to steal some of the Coluan villain’s alien technology for herself.

Zoe Lawless (TBA) officially joins the titular team in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

Unfortunately for Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games, Zoe’s addition has done little to impress Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s few remaining players.

“So nothing new?” questioned X user @PonchoZI359. “A new character that plays exactly like the previous ones and just reskins for weapons and the same boss battle again. Jesus, they aren’t even trying anymore.”

Another fan, @TuckerGaming02, questioned, “Why are we fighting the same Brainiac fights when there are all the different universes he took over with countless different JL members he could have cloned?”

“Why in a looter shooter you don’t have raids, nothing new to the open world, Brainiac would have taken over Gotham at this point, nothing new to each character build they can all still do the same thing, and nothing new to the mission pool,” they critiqued. “The potential this game had and WB/Rocksteady not listening to the community is sad. Do better team.”

@Wimpdragon expressed his complete disappointment with the game’s direction by stating, “This game really was doomed from the start if this is the seasons they’ve had. Between that atrocity that was Mrs. Freeze and now this random character. So many choices, and they dropped the ball so hard.”

And more than just negative social media reactions, the general player disinterest in Suicide Squad‘s continued offerings can be seen in the game’s current playercount.

As of writing, roughly eight hours after the DLC’s official release (previous seasons went live at roughly 10AM PST on their confirmed dates), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s player count sits at just 209 players, with its 24-hour peak sitting at a barely-better 248.

Zoe Lawless (TBA) attempts to break-up an argument between her Dad (Bumper Robinson) and Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

Overall, between Rocksteady failing to provide much content variety and fans being turned off because of it, it’s more likely now than ever that the game’s lifespan has no hope of extending past its original, four season road map.

Trying to bring in new characters that just aren’t popular, their decision to reuse the same battles and mission types over and over again – these actions just serve as proof that Rocksteady has failed to embrace the full potential of both their already established Arkham universe and the Justice League members themselves.

Zoe Lawless (TBA) shares her excitement at joining Task Force X in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

As noted above, the Zoe Lawton DLC for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available.

