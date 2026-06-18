Video Games

Tim Sweeney Pitches Epic as AAA Gaming Hero Amid Roblox’s Massive ‘Everythingverse’

Credit: Tim Sweeney Pitches Epic, Microsoft Corporation, Wiki Media (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.)

Tim Sweeney just pitched Epic as an AAA gaming hero during the Unreal Fest 2026 in Chicago.

Epic Games is known for Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Gears of War. They’re also the steward of Unreal Engine, which is the toolkit that is working on The Witcher 4 and the next installment.

And during his speech about Unreal Engine 6, Sweeney put Epic as an alternative to some of the most dominating platforms in the gaming industry, like Roblox.

Sweeney noted that traditional AAA gaming is at a “time of both crisis and opportunity,” as outdated practices are faltering. “We’re often seeing hundreds of millions of dollars in development costs followed by tens of millions in revenue. The development costs keep rising, and it feels like a tidal wave is sweeping over the AAA game business.”

Despite laying off 1,000 employees this year, Sweeney says Fortnite is thriving, and games are in a position to dominate the marketplace. “The other big change is that the economy is shifting from buying games to things in games. Whether you’re a fan or not, it’s undeniable.”

Sweeney continued, saying that the final threat is the competitive war for attention, and Robox is winning that. Sweeney says that makers need to embrace Unreal Engine to survive.

“There are two big predictions for the future as these problems reverberate throughout the industry. One view of the future is that Roblox grows and eats gaming. A lot of people are saying this online. You know, what you have there is a centralized platform with a game keeper that takes more than 70 percent of revenue and has 450 million users on board. So that’s a real challenge to game developers”

Sweeney continues, seeming to say he wants to use Unreal Engine 6 to create a global ecosystem to steal the attention away from other ecosystems like Roblox. And this isn’t the first time that Sweeney has brought this up. It’s just now, he’s presenting a more nuanced vision thanks to Unreal Engine 6.

Epic Games on Unreal Engine 6



"for UE6, we see LLMs, generative AI models, and tools like Claude and Codex playing a central role in helping you build content faster while maintaining the creative control you need" pic.twitter.com/p83Cxr7kbd — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 17, 2026

The only problem is that Unreal Engine 6 will come with generative AI model integration. “AI-assisted game creation will tighten iteration loops and reduce time-consuming manual setup of levels, character rigs, particle systems, skinning, bone weights, adjusting lighting,” says Unreal Engine development lead Marcus Wassmer.

“All the manual work required to translate professional creative intent into interactive, performant, and cross-platform games.”

It sounds like Sweeney wants to challenge Roblox by acting similarly to Roblox. It’s interesting, though the generative AI integration will surely turn gamers away from playing, as gamers have been open about not wanting AI in games.

According to Sweeney, “We have the opportunity to form up Team Open and to define the future of gaming together again.”