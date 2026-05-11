Video Games

Guerrilla Games Co-Founder Develops European Game Engine to Rival Unreal Engine

Credit: Arjan Brussee Develops European Game Engine, Google Commons

Arjan Brussee, the co-founder of Guerrilla Games and veteran of Epic Games, revealed he’s working on a new European Game Engine that will rival Unreal and Unity.

In 2003, Brussee co-founded Guerrilla Games, where he spent nine years as an executive producer and chief operating officer. Before that, he started as a programmer on Epic’s Jazz Jackrabbit platformer series.

Jazz Jackrabbit (1994), Epic Games, Google Commons

After Sony Computer Entertainment acquired Guerilla Games in 2005, Brussee spent a couple of years as an executive producer at Electronic Arts, working on Battlefield Hardline and a DLC for Battlefield 3. After that, he found Boss Key Productions, the now-defunct developer of 2014’s LawBreakers, before joining Epic Games in 2017.

While speaking with Dutch podcast De Technoloog, Brussee named the project ‘The Immense Engine’, and said, “No one is currently making an engine that is fully European-hosted, built by Europeans, and complies with European rules and guidelines.”

“Creating usable 3D worlds is becoming increasingly important, certainly for purposes other than just gaming,” he continued, adding that the current engines, including Unreal, were “made for and by people who have to click through a menu with a mouse. If you want to change something, it has to be done for the entire engine.”

Brussee said he sees an opportunity for a game engine based on new construction principles and with “full integration of AI.”

Arjan Brussee, Google Commons

“The rise of AI means that we need to approach the development of this kind of crucial software differently. As an old hand with a vision of how things should work, I see opportunities there.”

While AI seems to be forcing its way into the gaming industry, gamers have made their stance clear that they’re not fans. Even so, it seems like it’s now slowing down.

“If you are smart and know how to put a good framework of AI agents to work, you can do the work of ten or fifteen people.”