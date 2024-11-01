Amid Complaints About ‘Black Ops 6’ Multiplayer, Activision Blizzard Brings Back Classic Nuketown Map

The Nuketown community welcomes new residents in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision Blizzard

In a move that’s sure to thrill both long and first-time operators, Treyarch is bringing Nuketown to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

A player plants some C4 in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision

The latest entry in the Black Ops series went live on October 25th – and it didn’t take long for fans to find issues with its launch began to criticize its multiplayer maps, with many calling them some of the weakest in the franchise to date.

After spending time with Treyarch’s 16 new maps, players began to complain that their layouts were repetitive, their respective game flows too chaotic, and generally just taking the fun out of gameplay.

Russell Adler (Bruce Thomas) deploys to the Middle East in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision Blizzard

In the aftermath, many fans expressed a desire for more ‘old-school’-styled maps, even coming to admit that Black Ops 6‘s complete lack of classic battlegrounds being a genuine missed opportunity for fan service and game stability.

And whether out of desperation to save the game’s reputation or a genuine desire to do right by their players, following this backlash, developers Treyarch and Raven Software have once again begun accepting move-in applications for the iconic Nuketown neighborhood.

Nuketown Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

A map with a particularly high standing in CoD‘s legacy, Nuketown brings the classic map back in nearly its exact original form (barring certain graphics and physics updates inherent in the process of updating a given asset from an old game to a new one) – which is good news for Treyarch and Raven, as if the new arena can help alleviate some fan concerns, it gives them time to address complaints regarding Black Ops 6‘s multiplayer maps.

And in a quick aside, it should be noted that in terms of ‘word of mouth’, Nuketown’s return is the perfect opportunity for both content creators to entertain their fans with a bit of nostalgia and for Activision Blizzard to convert the increased attention to their game into actual sales – all in all, a win for everyone.

Further, an official collaboration with content creators could also allow Treyarch and Activision to market Black Ops 6 to new players, who are yet to familiarize themselves with this iconic map.

Russell Adler (Bruce Thomas) fires his pistol while riding a motorcycle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision

With the improved graphics and game-changing omnimovement feature, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 stands to go down in history as the ‘ultimate Call of Duty game (at least thus far), and Nuketown’s addition could serve as a strong step in that direction.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether or not the return of the classic map will win over frustrated fans, but at the very least, its ‘nuclear bang’ ending will probably produce more than a few viral moments.

A player prepares to rush headfirst into a firefight in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (2024), Activision

At current, the religiously-worshiped map is set to arrive on November 1st, free of charge – just in time to lure players in to the game’s first paid Battle Pass, which itself follows roughly two weeks later on November 14th and brings with it more maps – including an additional Zombies map – and new gameplay modes.

