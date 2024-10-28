BioWare Reportedly Withholding ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ Review Codes From Creators Who “Were A Bit More Critical Than Others With Our Hands-On Time”

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the RPG community, BioWare appears selective with its review code distribution for Dragon Age: The Veilguad. Excluded are some notable critical voices of the upcoming action RPG title – and, spoiler alert: it’s going to be evident.

One of the forgotten by Bioware, WolfheartFPS, took to Twitter to express his frustration and concern. He, along with two other creators who weren’t so positive of Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s early impressions, haven’t received a review code ahead of launch.

WolfheartFPS wrote, “3 creators myself included, were a bit more critical than others with our hands-on time with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Not a single one of us will be getting a review code with time to actually give opinions before release.”

He later added, “Please keep in mind folks that this does not mean that my more critical opinion is better or more truthful than those who have been more positive. I’m just simply pointing out how marketing works. This also doesn’t mean the game will be bad, but it is something to consider.”

While this seems like a cautious approach by BioWare, it could push away audiences looking for more critical reviews. By excluding well-known YouTubers who weren’t impressed by their time in the game, fans could view overly positive early reviews with a touch of skepticism. This move could lead some to question if balanced opinions are being silenced.

That said, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the most accessible game in the series. It aims to draw in players who never get their hands on the previous titles, because, let’s face it, the last game was released in 2014. BioWare needs this installment to perform well both commercially and critically.

Bioware has done everything possible to make the game accessible to those unfamiliar with the franchise. While choices still influence the story, the game is no longer open-world, and combat is brought down to action styled similarly to God of War, a stark contrast to previous Dragon Age installments.

Additionally, the art style pinpoints to an entirely different game than Dragon Age, as it has shifted to a cartoonish look, combining Fortnite with a darker, gothic tone.

But it’s not just critical voices that are being given the cold shoulder. YouTuber Luke Stephens, who shared some positive opinions during his only preview playthrough, also didn’t receive a review code.

However, with so many content creators with positive opinions, Stephens may simply have been overlooked. In his own words, he took to Twitter to say, “I will NOT be reviewing Dragon Age: The Veilguard at launch” and added, “Not sure why they just decided to get frugal with digital review codes, but no day one review from me, fam.”

At the time of the writing, Dragon Age: The Veilguard reviews aren’t live, and the results of BioWare’s strategy remain to be seen. However, by limiting critical voices with a questionable review code dealing, the game’s early reception may miss balance, and receive high review scores that feel undeserved.

Many content creators and fans of the franchise aren’t happy with what they have seen so far in trailers and previews, as the new BioWare lineup has taken a whole different approach to the game, with many controversial decisions.