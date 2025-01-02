Co-CEO Herman Hulst: PlayStation Will Continue To Focus On Live-Service Titles Alongside Story-Driven, Single-Player Games

In an interview with Famitsu, co-CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (Studio Business Group) Herman Hulst revealed that PlayStation “will continue to focus on developing live-service titles” alongside their usual story-driven single-player titles, despite the failure of Concord, and likely due to the success of Helldivers 2.

As part of the 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand, Famitsu interviewed both the co-CEOs of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). While co-CEO Hideaki Nishino (Platform Business Group) discussed technology and hardware, Hulst discussed the software side of the business.

This included his delight with how developers have used PlayStation technology, his own history in the company, what he tended to focus on when creating games, and more. Nonetheless, Famitsu asked about Concord, namely the instant-flop of the live-service title and subsequent closure of two studios.

Considering that and the effective end of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in (machine translation: DeepL) “rapid changes” in the industry, Hulst was asked, “Will there be any changes in your strategy for live service games and mobile games?”

Hulst admitted the industry was constantly changing due to numerous factors, but people still wanted great entertainment.

“But with that comes competition, and like many companies in the industry, we have had to make changes to our business in order to solidify a more sustainable operating base. We will continue to focus on developing live-service titles along with the story-driven, single-player titles that our players demand,” Hulst assured.

“We are learning a lot as we build our ability to develop quality live-service titles within SIE. Helldivers 2 has proven the potential of live-service titles by attracting a large number of players through continuous content delivery.”

Hulst continued, explaining that PlayStation wants to develop its IP on mobile in a way that “maximizes synergy with our console offerings.” This was via collaborating with external studios, such as NCSOFT and NetEase Games.

While Concord was a dud, Helldivers 2 is almost the polar opposite. Despite missteps with balance and initially demanding players have a PlayStation account even on PC, the game has gone from strength to strength.

When asked if PlayStation would continue the trend of launching titles on PC, Hulst elaborated that it was more fitting of live-service titles.

“Since live service titles are released on multiple platforms, the key to success is how to attract new players and increase the number of players. Therefore, maintaining momentum at the time of release and broad player adoption are especially important in the live service sector,” Hulst educated.

“Single-player games are a key component of the PlayStation platform’s appeal, and each title has a strategic sales period. While consoles remain our core business, expanding to PC and other platforms will allow us to bring our games to a wider audience,” he admitted. “Our priority is always to provide the best possible experience for our players, and as part of that, we are also promoting the integration of PSN accounts on PC.”

When asked why Lego Horizon Adventure was sold on platforms beyond PlayStation — PC and Nintendo Switch — Hulst reiterated, “Live service titles are released on multiple platforms because it is important for multiple players to be able to play the game together. For other titles, we will consider and decide on the best sales format for the players and the company.”

The promise of PlayStation focusing on both live-service and traditional titles was somewhat kept throughout the interview, though admittedly with more to name in the latter.

For example, when asked what title was particularly important to PlayStation’s 30-year growth, Hulst cited Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, raising the bar for games to be good overall, rather than just one element being its main strength. He also promised Astro Bot is “a very important title in our portfolio,” made stronger by game developers working with the designers of the DualSense controller.

When discussing the current performance of PlayStation Studios, Hulst discussed both traditional and live-service games in the same breath.

“PlayStation Studios aims to expand the PlayStation community through games such as Astrobot and LEGO Horizon Adventure. We also plan to release more great titles in the future, such as Ghost of Yotei,” Hulst stated. “We hope that more players will enjoy our games in the future.”

“We also continue to grow our live services segment, and Helldivers 2 has been a great success. In building a strong portfolio, the Studio Business Group focuses on a rigorous selection of games that offer players a great experience.” Hulst further explained they also plan to expand IP into new areas, such as film, with Ghost of Tsushima.

As expected, specifics weren’t revealed, such as the division of resources and expectations for the titles to be deemed a success. “I can’t give you an exact number [of games currently in development], but we have a number of great titles in development, including Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.“

“Our portfolio is wide-ranging, so there is sure to be a game to suit everyone’s tastes,” Hulst promised.

