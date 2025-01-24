‘Code Violet’ Developer TeamKill Media Says PS5 Dino Horror Game Will Not Get A PC Port Because They “Do Not Want Anyone Modding Vulgar Versions” Of Their Characters

Code Violet developers TeamKill Media have announced that due to their disagreement with the “vulgar” potential of modders, they will will not be developing a PC version of their upcoming dinosaur-based horror game.

Best known for developing one of the worst-reviewed games of 2023 in Quantum Error, TeamKill Media announced their new game on January 17th via an official trailer.

Between TeamKill Media’s past failures and the game’s pitch as a spiritual successor to Dino Crisis, the upcoming dino-horror action-adventure might have slipped under everyone’s radar if not for their recent PR effort.

Taking to their official X account the day after Code Violet‘s trailer premiere, TeamKill Media informed the public, “For those asking us about a PC version of Code Violet: The reason we are not bringing it to PC is we do not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character as well as other characters in the game.”

“We hold our voice actresses and actors with high regard, as well as our artistic vision for the game and story, and reject any form of destroying that with sexual mods,” they explained. “Making a joke out of our art and possibly tarnishing the reputation of our voice actresses and actors is not worth the extra money we can make.”

Their decision met with equal parts bewilderment, criticism, and skepticism as to whether or not their statement was simply a marketing stunt, the developers would later clarify, in response to a user who felt their decision was a condemnation of PC players and the overall PC modding scene, that “We are not against PC gamers or the PC platform. We are not against modders and some of the fun mods they make. But we are 100% against p*rnographic mods, period.”

Further, when presented with the concept of ‘Rule 34’ – an internet meme which holds that “if it exists, there is porn of it,” a reference to the propensity for the internet to produce highly sexualized fanarts of any and all things – TeamKill Media asserted, “the thing is, we know we can’t stop anyone from making their own art of the game, and that is their creation. But when it comes to the actual playable video game that we are creating to deliver on a very specific vision, it’s something we don’t want to happen.”

“We don’t want to punish anyone, but at this moment we see no way to prevent the possibility of those types of mods happening,” they added. “We are not against modders or mods, just the x-rated mods for this game.”

While some modders do admittedly have more ‘adult’ goals in mind when they work on a game, others (and including some of those in the former group) have contributed to improving various games and even keeping some alive.

For instance, Minecraft, the $2.5 billion franchise that currently holds the title of ‘the world’s best-selling game’, would just be an empty niche release without its modding community, whose ever-continuing work has provided players with new ways to play.

Likewise, Skyrim, while playable in its vanilla release, would remain a barrent landscape of repeating fetch quests without the nearly 100,000 mods that have been made for the game since it first released in 2011 (Notably, this same legacy is also shared by nearly every one of Bethesda’s other games, such as Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and the entire Elder Scrolls series).

Ultimately, the merit behind TeamKill Media’s decision isn’t sustainable as they risk ruining their standing with players who disagree with their decision and knee-capping some of Code Violet‘s potential sales.

Sure, some mods can be wild, but the creativity and innovation they can provide shouldn’t be neglected.

