Fans Furious As EA Greed Turns Darker With $40 ‘Sims 4’ Grim-Reaper DLC: “EA Is The Greediest Company Ever”

Electronic Arts has revealed the latest expansion for The Sims 4, titled Life and Death, with a release date set just in time for Halloween: October 31. However, the expansion will cost a whopping $39.99, which has already sparked controversy within the gaming community.

The Sims 4: Life and Death expansion takes a darker note compared to anything seen before in the life-simulation game. Players will get a chance to experience the afterlife, bringing a slew of new gameplay options which include working as a Grim Reaper, planning funerals, exploring the afterlife, and even reincarnation.

The dark twist to The Sims 4 introduces Ravenwood, a new world comprised of three haunting neighborhoods: Crow’s Crossing, Whispering Glen, and Mourningvale. In addition to the Grim Reaper option, players will be able to choose the Undertaker career path as well, digging graves, planning funerals, and more.

The ultimate goal of a Sim’s life, known as the “Soul’s Journey,” introduces a reward system that allows for reincarnation, granting Sims a second life with abilities carried over from their previous existence.

Furthermore, there will be ghost Sims, which will remain playable and can interact with the living world in humorous or creepy ways, from spectral Woohoo to pulling pranks as a poltergeist.

EA has prepared a whole bunch of darker content to coincide with the spooky season, including being attacked by a murder of crows, and more. But fans and players aren’t happy with the price tag, and they’re uniting to accuse EA of naked greed.

One player and Twitter user, @harrvv stated, “$40 for THAT? EA is the greediest company ever,”.

Another player, @FNDMHQ, added to the sentiment by saying, “The pack will cost $39.99 ? I speak for everyone when I say we will not be buying. Lower that price.”

However, it is not just the price tag. Many fans are aware of the continual problems with bugs and glitches breaking the gameplay with every new update.

One player, in particular @300mirrors, pointed out that instead of focusing on releasing new content, EA should focus on existing issues in The Sims 4. “What they need to do is fix their bugged out game. Every single time they update and patch the game, it breaks everything for days, if not weeks. Now that we know there’s no Sims 5, they should concentrate on making this one a better game worth spending money on.”

The Sims was first released in February 2000 and has become a go-to game for everyone who wants a life simulation experience. Sims 4 is the most advanced in the series and the latest expansion brings new features that have been missing for years.

But as exciting as the new gameplay sounds, the $39.99 price tag has dampened enthusiasm. The asking price for a DLC for an already aging game is a bit too much and the question is whether EA will hear player concerns or continue to grab for money.

Only time will tell if The Sims legacy will be tarnished by corporate greed, as EA has revealed that there will be no Sims 5 game.