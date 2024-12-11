In Undercutting The Release Of Sony’s ‘LEGO Horizon Adventures’, Epic Games Offers ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ Free On PC For A Limited Time

In a move that undoubtedly and completely undercuts whatever small momentum the ill-fated LEGO Horizon Adventures may have had, one of the franchise’s most popular entries, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, is currently free for a limited time via the Epic Games Store.

Developed by TT Games and originally launched in 2022, this sixth entry in the fan-favorite LEGO Star Wars franchise allows players to engage with an unmatched selection of over 300 playable character, more than 100 vehicles, and 23 fully explorable planets as they relive their favorite moments from all nine mainline Star Wars films – The Phantom Menace, The Clone Wars, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Adding to the game’s content offerings is its progression system, which unlocks new abilities for a specific class – such as Jedi, Scavenger, or Protocol Droid – as the player makes their way through the nine-film story.

Selling over 3.2 million copies worldwide just two weeks after release and over 5 million within a month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga holds the honor of being one of the mostly successful franchise entries to date – and until December 12th, it’s completely free to play via the Epic Games Store.

However, while players may take delight in The Skywalker Saga being made free, it’s unlikely the same can be said for Sony, as this promotion comes hot on the heels of the release of their own LEGO Horizon Adventures.

While the stats on other platforms might be higher, the game currently holds an all-time max concurrent Steam player count of 602 – a number which makes it hard to deny the fact that players were less than enthusiastic about Aloy’s latest outing.

There are two main problems contributing to LEGO Horizon Adventures‘ struggles.

The first is its price, as having just released on November 14th, the Sony spin-off still sits at its initial price-tag of $70 USD, which itself is a full $30 more than The Skywalker Saga when it’s at full price.

To that end, the second problem is the fact that for its price-tag, LEGO Horizon Adventures doesn’t really offer much in the way of actual ‘game’, with its main campaign capable of being completed in under 10 hours, its story being just a basic retelling of the first Horizon, and its roster consisting of just four characters.

An overpriced, oversimplified take on an IP that has nowhere near the same popularity or expansive lore to play with that Star Wars does, LEGO Horizon Adventures has thus far failed to truly capture the PC playerbase – and with a free copy of the vastly superior The Skywalker Saga available to them, that sentiment is unlikely to change any time soon.

As noted above, players interested in grabbing their own PC copy of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can do so from the Epic Games Store until December 12th.

