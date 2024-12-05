‘Palworld’ Is Getting A New Island And A Collaboration With ‘Terraria’

Grizzbolt readies its minigun in Palworld (2024), Pocketpair

Pocketpair proved wrong everyone who thought that Palworld was done and dusted after the frivolous Nintendo lawsuit. To the contrary, Palworld is getting a major December expansion. With Pocketpair in full control of the IP, the update will take players and Pals to the game’s largest territory.

The player looks out across one of the Palpagos Islands in Palworld (2024), Pocketpair

Set to release for free on all platforms, the expansion will introduce a brand-new island. The new one is nearly six times larger than Sakurajima, the island added last summer, according to the developers. The new region will also bring new, fierce, and dangerous species of Pals for players to tame and survive in harsh battles and conditions.

Moreover, developers have also shared insight into plans for 2025, coming out to reveal a major and rather unexpected crossover with the beloved sandbox hit, Terraria. While there is no roadmap for the collab and what it entails yet, it is reportedly due in 2025.

That said, if we look back at the many crossovers Terraria has done with other popular IPs, such as Cult of Lamb which added Terraria-inspired mechanics and features in unimaginable ways to great success. It won’t be a surprise if Terraria bosses such as Empress of Light turn into a catchable Pal, which would certainly bring many new players to the game. Furthermore, many Pals could cross over to Terraria, making an unforgettable collaboration.

Palworld launched in January this year as an early-access title and quickly became a sensation. The game reached over 2 million concurrent players on Steam during its first week and amassed a staggering 25 million players within its first month.

However, the similarities between Pocketpair’s title and Pokemon didn’t go unnoticed and as soon as it attracted a massive fan base, a Pokemon-clone stamp was added next to its name.

New Pals ready for action in Palworld (2024), Pocketpair

Although it took Nintendo a while to take proper action against the copycat IP, it happened in the form of a patent infringement lawsuit, which sparked concerns that the game’s future might be at risk. Nevertheless, Pocketpair has continued to update and expand the game, catering to players who opted to stick with Pals.

Palworld and Terraria are two completely different games, but they have a couple of things in common. For instance, Terraria is one of the most-played games and currently sits at 58 million copies sold. Being a 2D sandbox with exploration, crafting, building, painting, and combat, it has been compared to the 3D sandbox and cultural phenomenon Minecraft.

That said, the crossover between Palworld and Terraria feels like a rebellion of indie developers against industry giants. It remains to be seen how the collaboration projects play out and what the new Palworld island brings. What is certain is that Pocketpair is unfazed by the Nintendo lawsuit.