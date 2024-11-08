Rockstar Continues Toying With PC Gamers’ Minds With New ‘GTA V’ Update Instead Of A ‘GTA VI’ Day One Launch Like They Should

In a move bound to frustrate GTA fans, Rockstar announced a new GTA V update that will bring PS5 and Xbox Series features to PC in early 2025. However, with GTA VI on the horizon, these updates are seen as a waste by many players, and a mere distraction from the fact that GTA VI won’t be available for PC from day one.

The current-gen update for GTA V on PC is a strong case of too little, too late. It introduces improved graphics settings including 4k at 60fps, quality-of-life improvements, and some new features such as a refined tutorial, vehicle upgrades, and the ability to transfer both story mode progress and GTA Online characters.

While these updates can appease some fan frustration, it’s hard to ignore that GTA V‘s “Expanded and Enhanced” features arrived on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles way back in 2022.

Instead of pushing updates to a title that doesn’t have anything new to offer to players that isn’t done through mods, Rockstar should use all the resources to ensure that GTA VI is available on PC from day one. Otherwise, if the experience with GTA V has proven anything, it’s that the PC version of the most-anticipated game ever might not launch until years after it lands on the PS5 console in late 2025.

GTA V came out in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. PC players had to wait until April 2015 for a proper Windows release. Nevertheless, it broke every possible record as the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million on launch day and reaching $1 billion within just three days. The game received immense critical praise for its innovative multi-character narrative, immersive open world, and polished gameplay, to become more than a cultural phenomenon.

Overall, the game sold more than 200 million copies and earned $8.5 billion. With critical and commercial success, it is no surprise that Rockstar is still adding content to this iconic title. However, Rockstar risks wearing down fan patience with these kinds of leftover updates and playing with PC gamers’ minds.

Rockstar has never released a PC port at the same time as the console release for any of their major games, tracing back to the original GTA. This trend will continue with GTA VI, and the three-year wait for GTA V’s updates on PC long after the PS5 release only foreshadows the bleak faith for the GTA VI’s Windows debut.