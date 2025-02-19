Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 Is Cheaper Than PS5 And Xbox, Third-Party Titles List Grows

Nintendo finally revealing the Switch 2 did little to stop leaks and speculation. Instead, it has only fueled more speculation, including those on its price and potential launch games.

The latest price leak comes from an Italian retailer, GamesAndMovies.it. According to its Nintendo Switch 2 page, the console is listed for pre-order at €364.99. The said price, when converted to U.S. dollars, is roughly $380. However, the retailer’s listing mentions that this price is a discounted pre-order offer, meaning it may not reflect the actual launch price. And it is still possible that the launch price is set at $399.

When translated to English, the official page reads: “By pre-ordering it now, you can guarantee the discounted price!”

Previous reports have suggested the Switch 2 could be priced closer to $449 or $499, with the higher-end price likely being part of a bundle that could include a new Mario Kart title.

To that end, the first Switch was launched into the gaming world at $299, while the Switch with an OLED screen was $439. The purported price from the Italian retailer seems rather viable and in line with Nintendo’s strategy to price its console lower than Sony’s PS5 and Xbox X/S. However, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt as Nintendo hasn’t confirmed anything on that end.

Until Nintendo gives further details, speculations like this will surely continue as we close in on April 2nd when the Japanese giant will reveal more info on the Nintendo Switch 2.

And speaking about more information on Nintendo’s upcoming hybrid console, in addition to price, launch titles are also a speculative point these days. It is known for a fact that the new Mario Kart title will be the Switch 2 launch title, and perhaps will be bundled together. But what other titles can we expect?

One of many leaks puts Doom: The Dark Ages to Nintendo console, but according to leaker eXtas1s, Nintendo doesn’t want fans to know about it just yet.

“I’ve been told something that is going to make many DOOM and Nintendo fans drop their jaws: DOOM The Dark Ages was not announced for the new Nintendo Switch 2, but not because the console can’t handle the game (It’s got enough power!), but because NINTENDO DOESN’T WANT US TO SEE IT YET.” Bear in mind that this is roughly translated (DeepL) from the Spanish language.

Additional titles could include Metroid Prime 4, which has been in the works since 2017, a new Pokémon game, specifically Pokémon Legends: Z-A, then Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, No Man’s Sky, Red Dead Redemption 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and even Starfield.

These titles could only be wishful thinking by fans considering the lack of the Nintendo console’s raw power and no official words from the company. Nevertheless, we have seen some triple-A heavyweights make their way to the first Switch, including titles like The Witcher 3, Doom Eternal, Nier: Automata, and Skyrim, among many others.

It goes without saying that these ports required compromises in visual and performance aspects. This was proof that demanding third-party games could run on Nintendo’s hardware.

With the Switch 2 improved in every segment, such as processing power and graphics, the possibility of more third-party AAA ports isn’t such a distant dream.

Be that as it may, until Nintendo provides more information, speculations are going to continue their wild run. Leaks and rumors won’t stop now, but everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

