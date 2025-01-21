Sony Reportedly Pulls The Plug On Two More PlayStation Live-Service Games, Including One Related To ‘God Of War’

Kratos (Christopher Judge) pummels Mist (Mara Junot) in God of War Ragnarök (2022), Sony Interactive Entertainment

As part of Sony’s ongoing attempt to reconcile with the fact that players largely just don’t want to invest their limited time and money into live-service game after live-service game, the PlayStation parent company has reportedly pulled the plug on two more such titles, including one based in the universe of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War franchise.

Kratos (Christopher Judge) consoles Atreus (Sunny Suljic) in God of War: Ragnarök (2022), Sony Interactive Entertainment

News of these cancellations was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who received personal confirmation of the update directly from a Sony representative.

Per his report, the two titles were supposedly being developed by Bend Studio (Days Gone, Uncharted: Golden Abyss) and Bluepoint Games (remakes of Demon’s Souls, and Shadow of the Colossus), until they were ultimately axed “following a recent review”.

Kratos (Christopher Judge) warms himself by the fire ahead of his new adventure in God of War: Ragnarök (2022), Sony Interactive Entertainment

In their statement confirming the cancellations, the aforementioned Sony spokesperson assured Schreier that despite this development, neither studio was under threat of closure, but rather already working with their shared parent company “to determine what are the next projects [for their teams]”.

Unfortunately, though the company gave their word that both Bend and Bluepoint would continue operating, they declined to comment on whether or not either studio would undergo layoffs in order to do so.

Though his initial report did not contain any details regarding the contents of each studio’s respective game, in a post made to his personal Bluesky account later that same day, Schreier was able to reveal that Bluepoint, who previously served as a support studio for the franchise’s previous Ragnarök outing, had been working on “a live-service God of War game”.

Sadly, information as to how such a game would have worked currently remains unknown.

Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) via Bluesky

As noted by Schreier, Bluepoint’s now-cancelled God of War entry is far from the first time they pulled the plug on a live-service entry into one of their flagship franchises.

In December 2023 Insomniac Games suffered a data breach, revealing Spider-Man: The Great Web, a live-service multiplayer action game that took place across the Spider-Verse and allowed players to step into the webs of multiple Spider-Heroes including Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099, the original Scarlet Spider, Spider-Gwen/Ghost Spider, and Miles Morales.

Later that month, Schreier would report that The Great Web had been cancelled “a long time” prior to its leaking.

While less details are known about them, live-service entries based on The Last of Us and Twisted Metal were also briefly in development before ultimately being abandoned.

Miles Morales (Nadji Anthony Jeter), Ben Reilly (N/A), and Gwen Stacy (N/A) take down the Rhino (N/A) in Spider-Man: Great Web (Cancelled), Insomniac Games

Further, these cancellations, from Spider-Man to God of War, all come after a particularly-cocky Sony announced in 2022 that, by the end of 2025, they were aiming to have published a total of 12 live-service games.

A year later, they would cut this projection by half, of which two, Concord and Foamstars, have already released and been cancelled, and only one, Helldivers 2, has been successful.

To this end, in light of Bend and Bluepoint’s games recent cancellation, there now exists only one live-service game of Sony’s originally planned 12 that have any chance at a ‘lifespan’ – and that’s really only because it hasn’t released yet.

Kratos (Christopher Judge) cuts a rope from Týr’s (Ben Prendergast) neck in God of War: Ragnarök (2022), Sony Interactive Entertainment

All in all, at current, whether or not these last two contenders ever make it to release or end up following in their predecessors’ footsteps ultimately remains to be seen.

