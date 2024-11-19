Sony Reportedly Working To Acquire Kadokawa Corporation, Deal Would See PlayStation Parent Company Take Direct Ownership Of ‘Elden Ring’ And ‘Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO’ Dev Studios

Frieza (Ryūsei Nakao) realizes he's made a terrible mistake by trying to cheap-shot Goku (Masako Nozawa) in DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

In a move that, if it actually happens, will be sure to spark questions and concerns among players across the globe, a new report has suggested that in service of expanding their entertainment offerings, PlayStation parent company Sony is currently in talks to acquire Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa Corporation.

Messmer (Jack Barton) goads The Tarnished into continuing their fight in Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (2024), FromSoftware

Word of Sony’s apparent active interest in Kadaokawa Corporation was first reported in the early evening hours of November 19th Tokyo Standard Time courtesy of Reuters reporters Anirban Sen and Sam Nussey.

Having supposedly learned of this development via “two sources familiar with the matter”, the pair further noted that per said sources, “The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks.”

When pressed for comment by Reuters, Sony declined to answer any questions, while Kadokawa Corporation said that it “could not comment”.

Akane (Romi Park) puts on a tsundere act for the player in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (2014), Spike Chunsoft

Founded in 1945 before evolving into its current form by way of a merger with Japanese media company Dwango in 2014, Kadokawa Corporation currently owns a notable collection of IPs and production companies relating to such entertainment mediums as anime, manga, and video games.

In terms of anime, the holding company is currently a full-or-partial owner of three well-known studios: Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!/ω animators ENGI (53%), The Rising of the Shield Hero studio Kinema Citrus (32%), and Oshi no Ko team Doga Kobo (100%).

Hana (Naomi Ozora) manages to get a compliment out of Shinichi (Kenji Akabane) in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ω Episode 9 “Fujio Uzaki Wants Family Time” (2022), ENGI

As for manga, readers may recognize Kadokawa Corporation as the parent company of such manga magazines as Young Ace and Monthly Shonen Ace, the former hosting such popular series as Bio Booster Armor Guyver and Bungo Stray Dogs and the latter treating its audience to the likes of Sgt. Frog and Welcome to the N.H.K.

Further, they also publish the long-running anime-industry-centric news magazine Newtype, as well as the Mobile Suit Gundam-specific Gundam Ace, wherein fans of the franchise can find various exclusive manga including Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin and the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam sequel series, The Steel Seven.

The Red Comet stands ready for battle on Yoshikazu Yasuhiko’s cover to Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Vol. 2 (2002), Kadokawa Shoten

But in terms of where Sony’s interest in Kadokawa Corporation may lie, one need look no further than their resident trio of video game studios.

These include Octopath Traveler and Tenchu series developer Acquire, Danganronpa franchise and Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO studio Spike Chunsoft, and, perhaps most worryingly given Sony’s recent track record, FromSoftware, the Hidetaka Miyazaki-led company behind the Armored Core and Souls lines, as well as Elden Ring.

Notably, though Kadokawa Corporation does not fully own FromSoftware, they do hold a majority stake in the company with roughly 70% of shares. The remaining amount is divided between Tencent subsidiary Sixjoy Hongkong (16%) and Sony Interactive (14%).

Goku (Masako Nozawa) prepares to unleash a Dragon Fist in Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (2024), Bandai Namco

While all three of these developers are powerhouses in their own right, given Sony’s fumbling of their larger video game operations, speculation suggests that FromSoftware may be the apple of the company’s eye.

Given the studio’s current popularity, as provided to them by the sheer quality of their titles, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Sony is looking to boost their own reputation by essentially enveloping FromSoftware and attempting to pass their good will off as their own.

Rellana (Poppy Lee Flair) unsheathes his blades in Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree (2024), FromSoft

Ultimately, whether or not this move actually goes through remains to be seen.

However, what can be guaranteed is that until such time as they either confirm or deny such plans, both companies’ moves will be heavily monitored by their fans (or in Sony’s case, their critics).

