‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Developer WB Games Montréal Working On Another Live-Service DC Comics Game

Here we go again! WB Games Montréal are hiring for an upcoming live-service title based on the DC Comics universe. This is despite of the monumental implosion of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, and to a lesser degree Warner Bros. Games’ MultiVersus.

In a recent job listing (noticed by Tech4Gamers), WB Games Montréal is looking for an Executive Producer, requiring applicants to “lead the development of a high-quality AAA game based on one of the iconic IPs from the vast Warner Bros. and DC Comics catalog.”

While one can imagine the opening is simply a catch-all, the fact the DC Comics IP is singled out — rather than Harry Potter or others Warner Bros.-owned franchises — indicates the position does have a DC Comics project in mind.

For example, the listing also states applicants “will foster a culture of collaboration, accountability, and excellence, ensuring that the game not only meets its goals but also pushes the boundaries of what’s possible within the WB and DC universe.”

Along with asking for those who can “Champion the creative vision and ensure it is translated into tangible, high-quality results”, “Lead and inspire a team of directors, producers, and leads across all disciplines,” and looking for someone who can “Align the game’s direction with studio goals and the broader WB Games portfolio,” we do have some clue at what the game will be like.

As part of various duties the Executive Producer is expected to “Oversee all phases of development, from concept to post-launch live operations.” They must also “Ensure robust QA and live operations processes are in place to support a high-quality player experience,” and “Oversee post-launch content and live service strategy, ensuring ongoing player engagement.”

WB Games Montréal is asking for someone with plenty of experience, along with “Deep understanding of the full game development lifecycle, including live services,” and “Passion for gaming and a deep appreciation for the WB and DC Comics universes.”

Earlier reports in 2023 stated the studio is working on a single-player DC Comics game, though it is not impossible that said project was always intended to be, or pivoted into, a live-service title.

We can also rule out some characters being the focus — barring something encompassing the entire DC universe — as Rocksteady Studios are rumored to be working on a single-player Batman Beyond game, while Wonder Woman was cancelled earlier this year.

What the title does contradict is common sense, being Warner Bros. Games lost both their kneecaps with live-service games bombing.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would flop hard, and made Warner Bros. Discovery a $200 million loss in May last year, a 41% loss in video game division revenue, and numerous layoffs and studio closures. MultiVersus, developed by Player First Games, gave Warner Bros. a loss of over $100 million.

Gotham Knights was also poorly received along with some other traditional AAA titles like Mortal Kombat 1. Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad unsurprisingly announced he would be stepping down this year, with insiders blaming his poor leadership and trend-chasing. They predict it would take two to three years to rebuild the division.

Furthermore, in March of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed a 29% drop in video game revenue in Q4, admitting “2024 was a disappointing year for our Games business.”

