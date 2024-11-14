Upgraded ‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series S, Riding The ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Wave

Divinity_ Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Logo Image (2017), Larian Studios

According to the latest reports, the cult classic RPG Divinity: Original Sin is getting the current-gen overhaul. Spotted first by Gematsu, Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition was rated for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S by the European rating board PEGI on November 6, 2024.

Archive Link via Gematsu X

While the release date remains an open question, news of a potential current-gen upgrade has already sent RPG fans into a frenzy. With many games receiving a graphic and gameplay overhaul in recent times, players have long hoped for a fresh, improved version of the cult-classic.

Fans say there’s no such thing as too many great RPGs, especially ones from Larian Studios, the team behind Baldur’s Gate 3. And it looks like their original IP is ready to ride the wave of Baldur’s Gate fame, capitalizing on Larian’s recent success.

That said, Divinity: Original Sin 2 was originally released in 2017 for PC, a direct sequel to Divinity: Original Sin from 2014. The development behind Original Sin 2 is a fantasy story in its own light. It was brought to life through a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising $2 million from fans and investors.

Player and party members exploring forest area in Divinity: Original Sin 2 (2017), Larian Studios

Once out, it quickly became both a commercial and critical hit, selling over a million copies within its first two months. It received high praise for writing, storytelling, impressive world-building, turn-based combat, and even cooperative multiplayer.

All of this and more led to Original Sin 2 being often hailed as the greatest RPG ever made. At least, until Baldur’s Gate 3 took the gaming world by storm, winning numerous awards, including Game of the Year for 2023. Anyways, in 2018, Larian Studios released Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and MacOs, bringing a slew of new content, including side quests, new gear sets, QoL improvements, and overall gameplay enhancements.

Despite the release on PS4 and Xbox One, unfortunately, the game remained locked at 30fps. However, this could be changed with PS5 and Xbox Series S versions of the game.

A Tiefling Bard uses his powers while his human ally stands battle-ready in Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023), Larian Studios

Larian Studios was first launched in 1996 by industry veteran Swen Vincke. The first game in the Divinity series was released in 2002, Divine Divinity for PC and macOS. Since then six more games have been made, while Divinity: Fallen Heroes, announced in 2019 failed in development and made way for Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian continues to support Baldur’s Gate 3 through minor updates while the studio is focused on developing new games based on entirely new IPs, looking to move away from D&D-style games.

That said, before a new Larian game happens, RPG fans will soon be able to sink their teeth into graphically improved Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series S. As of now, there is no information on the release date and whether it will be a paid or free upgrade for fans who already own a PS4 version.