‘Where Winds Meet’ Is Coming From China With Love And Could Become The Next Gaming Sensation

'Where Winds Meet' promo image, Everstone.

Where Winds Meet might be the next gaming sensation from China when it reaches global storefronts sometime in 2025. The upcoming Wuxia RPG is developed by Everstone Studio, and this Wuxia RPG is set to release in China on December 27th, 2024, for PS5 and PC.

The ‘Where Winds Meet’ protagonist in mid-air combat readies for the fight, ‘Where Winds Meet’ (2024), Everstone, YouTube screenshot.

For those hearing and seeing this title for the first time, Where Winds Meet was presented at Gamescom 2022. Since then, there haven’t been many updates, but in between radio silence, Everstone Studio has come up with some significant info on the upcoming title.

Where Winds Meet is another game with deep connections to ancient China, but unlike Black Myth: Wukong, it is an open-world RPG set during the chaotic Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms period of 10th-century China. Where this RPG stands out isn’t the political intrigue, though it is brimmed with it, but the ancient martial arts and personal tales of honor and survival as the player protagonist crafts their own story against the backdrop of the final days of the Southern Tang Dynasty, ruled by the legendary poet-emperor, Li Yu, often revered as the Immortal King of Poetry.

That said, Where Winds Meet opens with a preset character and a combat tutorial but will then lead players to an extensive and expansive character creator, more massive than seen in the latest titles.

Players will have access to a number of different Wuxia weapons, such as spears, dual blades, fans, and even umbrellas. And if that isn’t enough, the main character will be able to learn new skills as the campaign progresses by observing and mimicking animal behavior, so you’ll breathe fire like a dragon, jump like a toad, and even roar like a lion. This is accompanied by breathtaking visuals, including scenery of ancient China that feels handcrafted at times.

The player fights a colossal aquatic monster, ‘Where Winds Meet’ (2024), Everstone, YouTube screenshot.

Games developed by Chinese studios seem to be having a moment in the spotlight, with Black Myth: Wukong paving the way for global recognition. The immense success of Black Myth: Wukong, which includes an Action Game of the Year award, is certainly not a rule, but an exception. Nevertheless, it is just the beginning of what China’s gaming industry has to offer.

Everstone developed Where Winds Meet to follow in Wukong’s footsteps, thanks to its attractive premise combined with wuxia-based gameplay. Another promising title is Phantom Blade Zero, a high-energy action game rooted in Wuxia traditions, and WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers, a Soulslike set during the dark days of the Ming Dynasty.

The Destined One fighting the Scorpionlord in ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ (2024), Game Science.

Unfortunately, for now, Where Winds Meet will remain unavailable for the global crowd. While there is no official statement behind this approach, there are a few reasons for the delay.

These can range from finishing up translation and localizing the game to different languages, or even meeting various regional regulatory standards. On another note, finding a global release partner isn’t a problem, as the game is being published by NetEase, the same company that has just dropped Marvel Rivals to the Western crowd, alongside Once Human, and Naraka: Bladepoint, among many other titles.

Captain America (Brian Bloom) assembles the Avengers in Marvel Rivals (2024), NetEase.

Be that as it may, Where Winds Meet has recently released a stunning release date trailer that shows all the glamor of the upcoming martial arts open-world RPG from China.