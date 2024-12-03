Wrong Organ Studio Co-Founder Laments Discovery Of ‘Mouthwashing’ By The “Anti-Woke Crowd”, Says “Anti-Woke Means Anti-Gay Means Anti-Me As A Dev”

According to Wrong Organ co-founder Martin Halldin, the discovery of the studio’s latest game Mouthwashing by the “anti-woke crowd” due to its recent fan art controversy is one of the worst developments that could have befallen the indie title, as he believes anyone who holds such views is “anti-gay” and thus “anti-me as a dev”.

As previously reported, Mouthwashing is a first-person adventure game set against the backdrop of deep space, wherein players are put into the role of various crew members aboard the Tulpar, a transport freighter which has crash-landed on a remote planet during a routine delivery run.

Having survived the initial accident, the player and the other members of the Tulpar’s five-person team band together in the hopes of surviving – but unfortunately, the darker impulses of certain crewmates soon cause everything to spiral into a pit of social and psychological tension.

Following the release of the game on September 26th, a number of its players quickly found themselves gravitating towards the Tulpar’s lone female member, Anya, with her Shelley Duval-inspired appearance, genuinely caring nature, and attempts to deal with her own suffering leading her to become Mouthwashing‘s stand-out character.

And as with practically any media in human history, thanks to her popular appeal, Anya became the subject of numerous pieces of fan art.

Unfortunately, a number of these illustrations, particularly those that show the Tulpar’s resident medic with ‘well-defined female features’, drew the ire of the game’s more activism-oriented playerbase, who poured out in droves to chastise – and in many cases outright harass – the artists for, in their view, unnecessarily sexualizing a survivor of sexual assault (as explained during a standard playthrough of Mouthwashing).

In response to this discourse, the game’s dev team would take to the official Wrong Organ Twitter account to condemn the aggressive nature with which the outraged expressed their opinions.

“Some Mouthwatering fan creators have been receiving harassment over works that others have found distasteful,” wrote the developer on September 24th. “If you see fan works that you do not like, block/ignore it. ANY form of harassment is unacceptable. If you can’t be respectful and considerate, this fandom is not the place for you.”

As a result of both the initial discourse and Wrong Organ’s refusal to condone the following harassment, Mouthwashing eventually caught the attention of popular streamer Zack ‘Asmongold’ Hoyt, who became aware of the fan art controversy during a November 27th livestream.

Reacting to YouTuber Hero Hei’s video coverage of the situation, Asmongold came out in support of both Wrong Organ’s stance and the fan artists’ freedom of expression, positing to his viewers that the actual problem was not the artwork, but rather the fact that “a bunch of f—king moral retards going around trying to tell everybody else what to do.”

“I don’t want to have some idiot on Twitter tell me what to do,” he added. “It’s that simple.”

This Drawing Started A War..

Later that same day, Asmongold’s video would come across the desk of the aforementioned Halldin, who responded to the YouTuber’s coverage via his personal Twitter account with the admission, “The anti-woke crowd has found the game and I feel sick to my f–king stomach.”

“Being on twitter is going to be unbelievably painful from now on that idk if I can be active on here,” he continued. “I don’t have the energy for this”.

Met with the level-headed response of “He seemed interested in the game and said he’d play it after hearing about the controversy, so I’d say the more people experiencing your art the better, even if you don’t like them,” from another user, the Wrong Organ Audio Lead asserted, “Anti-woke means anti-gay means anti-me as a dev.”

“I’ve seen that dance many times before,” said Halldin. “I do not want him playing it regardless of exposure because it’s making me feel like absolute s–t.”

As of writing, Halldin’s Twitter account is currently set to private.

