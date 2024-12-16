‘Wuthering Waves’ Brings ‘Stellar Blade’-Like Combat And Gacha Gameplay To PS5 In January

Wuthering Waves characters, Wuthering Waves (2024), KuroGames, KuroGames

To perhaps little surprise, Wuthering Waves has been nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2024, putting it right next to AFK: Journey, Balatro, and Zenless Zone Zero, among other industry’s great titles. Alongside this recognition, Kuro Games has announced a major update.

Rover steals steal the spotlight at The Game Awards for Wuthering Waves (2024), KuroGames

The action RPG open-world game will reach the PS5 on January 2, 2025, which coincides with the game’s 2.0 update. Wuthering Waves‘ PS5 release comes with several perks. It will follow the same existing free model, but there is a pre-order bundle that will set everyone back about $10 for some useful items and bonuses. The pre-order can be done through the official PlayStation Store and everyone who opts for it will get: two Premium Resonance Potions, two Premium Energy Cores, and five Star Flakes.

The bundle itself also includes a ton of perks, including five Lustrous Tides, 10 Premium Resonance Potions, 10 Premium Energy Cores, 15 Advanced Revival Inhalers, 10 Wuthercakes, and 500,000 Shell Credits.

Furthermore, the game progress will be synced across PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5. So you can pick up right where you left off on another platform. With the graphical fidelity that PS5 offers and the haptic feedback, Wuthering Waves will feel like a whole new adventure even for old players, especially as they explore the new region that comes with the update.

Camellya (Meaghan Martin) in Wuthering Waves (2024), KuroGames

But it’s not all good news. Wuthering Waves’ May 22, 2024 launch was a technical wreck. Players reported a litany of bugs and problems that include login timeout issues, crashes, glitches, and performance issues such as lags, frame-rate drops, and blurry graphics just to name a few. However, the developers have come a long way since the rocky launch that hindered player experience and earned a Game of the Year nomination.

The game takes players to a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world: an aftermath of Lament, a cataclysm that wiped out most of humanity and unleashed monstrous beings known as Tacet Discords. Set on the planet Solaris-3, in its Huanglong region, the story follows Rover, an amnesiac who wakes up from a deep slumber and explores this new world with allied characters called Resonators.

The open-world action RPG has a similar combat style to Stellar Blade with heavy dodge and parry-inspired combos, alongside the character’s intro and outro skills, which are close to Stellar Blade gauge skills. On top of that, there is a whole party of three characters to handle. While compared to Genshin Impact due to its Gacha mechanics, character designs and animations are a breath of new life in the saturated genre. That said, Wuthering Waves is currently in its 1.4 phase, where the last of the Huanglong region adventure will play out.

Eve (Rebecca Hanssen) and Tachy (Alex Constantinidi) fell a Brute in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up

The upcoming 2.0 version of the game is set to bring a slew of content. This includes the new nation, Rinascita, new Resonators, weapons, and monsters to defeat.

With its PlayStation 5 debut and a major content update on the horizon, Wuthering Waves is poised to reach a new audience, increasing the number of players ready to dive into the apocalyptic world.