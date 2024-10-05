Western ‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Fans Lose Their Minds After Hoyoverse Debunks Lesbian Caesar King Headcanon

Caesar King (Satō Rina) as she appears in the Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero (2024), miHoYo

Hot off the heels of the same demographic’s latest failed Genshin Impact boycott, Western fans are having a social media meltdown after Hoyoverse confirmed Zenless Zone Zero character Caesar King as straight.

Caesar King in Zenless Zone Zero Caesar EP – “pinKing” (2024), Hoyoverse.

The latest free-to-play title from China-based developer miHoYo, Zenless Zone Zero puts players in the shoes of one of two protagonists, either the male Wise or female Belle, and tasks them with traveling to different dimensions known as Hollows to eliminate the monstrous, world-threatening Ethereals that reside within.

And like every miHoYo game, rather than risking life and limb all alone, players who step up to the plate will find themselves teaming up with various party members recruited from across several different in-game factions.

Caesar King (Satō Rina) readies her weapons in Zenless Zone Zero (2024), miHoYo

One such party member is Casear King, the strong, green-haired leader of the Outer Ring-based biker gang The Sons of Claydon.

And it is thanks to her position as the “simple as a salad” and straightforward head of said gang that many Western fans, ironically enough relying on the same gender and sexual stereotypes they claim to decry, have come to believe that Casear has to be a stoic butch lesbian.

Caesar King gazing out the window in Zenless Zone Zero Caesar EP – “pinKing” (2024), Hoyoverse.

But despite their fervent headcanoning, on September 25th, miHoYo released a new music video to the official Zenless Zone Zero YouTube channel that brought their world crashing down.

Accompanied by the love song written and performed by ChiliChill, the video shows off Caesar’s romantic, feminine side by depicting her as the heroine of a romance manga who eventually falls in love not with a woman, but rather the male player character, Wise.

While a majority of fans were excited to discover Caesar’s romantic girly side, as well as witness the birth of a new ship, Western critics were losing their minds over what they perceived as Hoyoverse reducing their ‘tough butch lesbian queen’ to a ‘straight waifu.’

“The last 10 seconds of that trailer was unnecessary and really reduce how powerful of a character Caesar could be but instead they reduce her to waifu like COME ON,” @Chumbvv tweeted.

“She’s straight ew,” wrote @vwelyys.

“Homoverse [sic] please this isn’t you delete DELETEEEEe,”@arlecock demanded.

@Sandor_ThePuppy accused Hoyoverse of purposefully ‘ruining’ Casear’s character because “Strong bad@ss women scare some types of men and Hoyo needs their money too, that’s why this video exists. And I know some women will be disappointed at this too.”

In a now deleted tweet, @Eango went as far as accusing Hoyoverse of “straightcel pandering”

“This trailer may be my final straw with ZZZ after the Jane/Seth debacle,” said the unhappy fan. “I’m going to state this; I’m not here to argue with anyone. If you like this straightcel pandering, good for you! I didn’t, and that’s okay, we are allowed to have different opinions but also kys”.

In a follow-up tweet, they added “The last 10 seconds of that trailer was unnecessary, unneeded, and unwanted and really reduce how powerful of a proxy caesar could be but instead they reduce her to a waifu like COME ON”

