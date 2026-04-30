Video Games

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein to Direct Metal Gear Solid Movie for Sony Pictures

Credit: Metal Gear Solid Movie, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, Google Commons

Final Destination: Bloodlines directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been recruited by Sony Pictures to direct the Metal Gear Solid movie.

Following their success with Bloodlines, the two have quickly gained their next high-profile project. And fans are excited to see the iconic character Solid Snake on the big screen.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 1998 KONAMI Steam

Lipovsky and Stein commented about the project in a statement, saying, “Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games. We are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life.”

Metal Gear Solid is a beloved franchise that follows Solid Snake in a stealth-action style game. The first game released in 1998 for the PlayStation, sees players taking the role of Snake, who is sent to infiltrate a nuclear weapons facility and stop a terrorist group threatening global security.

The movie adaptation was announced all the way back in 2012, and fans are excited to finally see an update and progress being made towards it.

Previously, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, known for Kong: Skull Island, was set to direct it, and aimed to be a “riskier, balls-to-the-wall, Kojima-san version” of the game. Oscar Isaac was supposed to star in the film; however, it’s not clear if Isaac is still set for the role.

Metal Gear Solid will be produced by father-son duo Avi Arad and Ari Arad. Lipovsky and Stein – who first met as competitors on Steven Spielberg’s filmmaking reality show On the Lot – are already developing multiple projects for the studio, including an animated Venom movie and sci-fi epic The Earthling.

“We are honoured to be partnering with the incredible executive team at Sony,” the two said in a statement. “While working with several Sony teams in the last year, we’ve been blown away by the level of creativity, thoughtfulness, and passion we felt in every conversation.

Metal Gear Solid 1998 KONAMI Steam

“We share the vision that the whole Sony team has for creating theatrical event films that entertain the world.”

Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group President Sanford Panitch said, “Zach and Adam are thrilling storytellers, masters of visuals and suspense, and two of the most impressive director/producers working today.

“With projects across all the company’s film labels, we are so happy to create a home for them, and proud to have them as part of the Sony family.”

No other details have been announced about the project, but fans are excited to finally see Solid Snake get the attention he deserves outside of the gaming world.