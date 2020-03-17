Boss Logic Imagines No Time To Die’s Bond Girl Ana De Armas as DC Comics’ Zatanna and Poison Ivy

Boss Logic recently imagined James Bond actor Ana De Armas as DC Comics’ Zatanna and Poison Ivy.

Boss Logic first imagined Ana De Armas as Poison Ivy writing, “That girl is poison!!”

He would follow it up by imagining her as Zatanna. He wrote, “And here is one with her wearing a hat.”

Boss Logic is not the only one to imagine Ana De Armas as a DC Comics character. Datrinti recently imagined her as Power Girl.

Ana De Armas is a Spanish actress, who came to fame in 2016 when she played Iz in War Dogs. She would go on to play Joi in Blade Runner 2049 and Marta Cabrera in Knives Out. She will also star in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, which was recently delayed to November. She stars as Paloma. She will also star as Melinda Van Allen in Deep Water and Norma Jeane in Blonde.

Birds of Prey actress Margot Robbie indicated she would like to see Poison Ivy in a possible sequel to the film, when she was promoting the first one back in February.

She told Good Morning America, “I’d love to see Poison Ivy on screen again. I love her.”

Poison Ivy was expected to appear in David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens film alongside Catwoman and Harley Quinn. However, that movie seemingly never made it out of development.

As for Zatanna, it’s possible she could appear in a rumored Justice League Dark film from J.J. Abrams. A Justice League Dark film has been in development for a number of years with Guillermo Del Toro originally attached. However, the most recent rumor indicates that J.J. Abrams is looking to adapt the property as part of his deal with Warner Bros.

There were also rumors that the Justice League Dark team might have been featured in DC Universe’s Swamp Thing series in subsequent seasons.

Regardless, there is nothing firm concerning a Poison Ivy or Zatanna live-action appearance in the near future.

But what do you make of Boss Logic’s mock ups of Ana De Armas as Poison Ivy and Zatanna? Which one do you like better? What DC Comics character would you want her to play?

