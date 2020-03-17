GoFundMe Started for Production Assistant Paralyzed on the Set of The CW’s Batwoman

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for a Batwoman production assistant injured during filming.

According to the GoFundMe page, 30-year-old Amanda Smith was paralyzed when “the bucket of a lift lowered onto her head.” She was working on-location below the Georgia Viaduct in Vancouver, Canada, home to production for The CW’s Arrowverse shows.

The page was created by Tyler Mancuzzo, a friend and colleague of Smith’s. He spoke about the accident to the Vancouver Sun.

“She was literally just sitting there and it came down on top of her,” Mancuzzo said to the publication, adding her back was to the lift and the sound was drowned out by traffic above.

Smith suffered paralysis below the waist and burst vertebrae including her T-12 and T-11. She was rushed to Vancouver General Hospital for an emergency spinal procedure.

They won’t know if the surgery is successful until Smith undergoes therapy. Mancuzzo wrote the following on the GoFundMe page:

“Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy. She is currently paralyzed and cannot feel anything from the waist down.”

The description continues:

“Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles. We do not want her to have to worry about finances as she goes through these uncertain times.”

The fundraiser surpassed its initial goal of $50,000 and is near its new goal of $100,000. 540 people have donated so far and 100% of funds are supposed to go to Smith.

Production on Batwoman halted over coronavirus fears. Smith’s accident happened two days before that shutdown.

British Columbia’s Workers’ Compensation Board (WorkSafeBC) is investigating the incident. Warner Bros TV issued a statement to Deadline on Monday:

“A valued member of the Batwoman production team was recently injured during the preparation of a filming location in Vancouver. Our thoughts are with her for a speedy recovery. We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”

You can find the GoFundMe here.

