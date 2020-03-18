Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot To Be Released Digitally Next Week

Vin Diesel and Sony’s latest outing Bloodshot will be available to purchase digitally next week.

Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman made the announcement. He began saying, “Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing.

Rothman continued, “This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium.”

He concluded, “Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus — movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them.”

The Hollywood Reporter indicates the film will be released for digital purchase on March 24th.

Here’s the official description of the film:

“Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.”

Bloodshot released in theaters on March 13th. According to The-Numbers, the film has currently earned $9.9 million domestically and $24.8 million globally.

However, since the film was released in theaters, theaters across the country have shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regal announced they were shutting down their theaters on March 17 and would be closed “until further notice.”

Regal announces closure of all theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Please check back soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible. — Regal (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

AMC Theaters also announced they were closing theaters and predicted they would be closed for “at least 6-12 weeks.”

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

Sony’s decision to release Bloodshot for digital purchase comes after NBCUniversal announced they would be releasing their upcoming film slate on video on demand. They will make recent releases including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt available on Friday, March 20th. They will be available to rent for 48-hour periods. They also plan to release Trolls World Tour on April 10th.

Do you plan on checking out Bloodshot when it becomes available to purchase digitally?

