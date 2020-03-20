Twitch Bans Streamer FiendishMora After He Appears To Beat Cat In Stream

Petr Dolejší, also known as ‘FiendishMora’ on Twitch, is regularly seen playing role-playing games, first-person shooters, and real-time simulators.

On Sunday March 15th, he was streaming the game Rust when he became distracted by movement to his left.

The streamer could be heard shouting “hey,” towards what was revealed to be his cat.

He jumped out of his chair and gave chase to it.

The cat can be seen running across the room away from him, jumping into a cat tree and then running along a table.

Mora was able to grab hold of the pet, appearing to strike the animal almost a dozen times.

He then aggressively pointed his finger and spoke to it before moving towards it again as the clip ends.

You can view the clip below.

The clip was quickly posted to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where many called on Twitch to ban him.

YouTuber The Quartering would also call for him to be banned.

My stance is that if you have anger issues, it probably isn’t in your best interest to be a pet owner.

Twitch would seemingly ban FiendishMora. When you go to his channel you get the following error message.

“Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

FiendishMora has since deleted his Twitter, but it appears for now that he has a Mixer channel still active.

There’s no telling if and when the Czech streamer will stream again, as he’ll find it an uphill battle to grow on any platform in the future.

Did Twitch do the right thing?

Let us know in the comment section accompanying this story.

