X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor Sophie Turner recently did a live stream where she seemingly responded to Ant-Man and The Wasp actor Evangeline Lilly’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner alongside her husband Joe Jonas said, “Stay inside. Don’t be f****** stupid even if you count your freedom, I don’t know like what is it, over your health.”

She continued, “I don’t give a f*** about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this.”

She added, “So, stay inside guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever.”

Turner then concluded saying, “And that’s the tea.”

Turner’s live stream appears to be a direct response to Evangeline Lilly’s comments about how her and her family were dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Lilly made it clear that her family would not be participating in Corona House Arrest.

Lilly would also indicate that “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

She also stated, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnverving.”

She added, “Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious – keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power, but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure.”



Lilly would also state, “I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing.”

She added, “I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon. Sending you loving prayers.”

What do you make of Sophie Turner’s message? Do you think she was responding to Evangeline Lilly?

