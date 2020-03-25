Artist Imagines Man of Steel Actor Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter

Artist Imagines Man of Steel Actor Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter

Artist Datrinti recently revealed his mock-up of Man of Steel actor Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter.

Lennix played General Swanwick in both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Related: Zack Snyder Says Major Man of Steel Character Was Really Martian Manhunter

Back in October 2019, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder revealed that Lennix was actually J’onn J’onzz also known as Martian Manhunter.

Snyder detailed the reveal would have been seen in his version of Justice League. He posted a mock-up to his Vero social media account showing a conversation between Lois Lane and Ma Kent. As the conversation ends, Ma Kent transforms into Martian Hunter and then into General Swanwick.

Related: Rumor: Martian Manhunter is in Development as a Feature

Snyder added that he had shot the entire scene except for Martian Manhunter’s transformation into Lennix, but he did detail he intended to shoot it in LA.

Lennix denied he was Martian Manhunter back in 2016, but did state that someone thought he should be.

Not the Manhnter but somene else thought I should be. It would be cool. https://t.co/Fa7InYpXwS — Harry J. Lennix (@HarryJLennix) October 16, 2016

With this information, artist Datrinti shared what he describes as a “quick paint over” of Lennix as Martian Manhunter.

Datrinti wrote, “General Swanwick Harry Lennix as Martian Manhunter quick paint over I did a while ago.”

He added, “I will definitely improve on this design in the future.”

Related: New Rumored Plot Details for The Suicide Squad Surface: Could Include Martian Manhunter

Datrinti concluded, “Check my patreon for full resolution and exclusive content.”

What do you make of Datrinti turning Lennix into Martian Manhunter? Would you have wanted to see him in Justice League?

(Visited 126 times, 126 visits today)