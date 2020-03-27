New Rumor Reveals Who Christian Bale Will Play in Thor: Love and Thunder

New Rumor Reveals Who Christian Bale Will Play in Thor: Love and Thunder

A new rumor details who Christian Bale will play in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film.

Bale was reported to be in talks to join Thor: Love and Thunder back in January. Following that report, fan’s heavily speculated he could be playing Thor ally Beta Ray Bill.

Related: Report: Christian Bale in Talks to Join Thor: Love and Thunder

However, those early speculations would prove to be wrong as Thor: Ragnarok actor Tessa Thompson stated that Bale will be playing Love and Thunder’s primary villain.

Thompson was asked if she had read the script and if she could provide any details on the film.

She told ET, “Yeah. Yeah. I’ve read the script. I can’t tell you much. But lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie and I. We are going to have fun.”

She added, “You know Taika’s writing, directing, some familiar faces, some new people in the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.”

Related: New Rumor Reveals Spider-Man 3 Title and Main Antagonist

A previous rumor from Charles Murphy indicated Bale’s character would be motion capture. He stated, “I’m hearing it’s for a mo-cap role but still looking into it.” He speculated that Bale could be playing Dario Agger, Beta Ray Bill, or even Gorr the God Butcher.

Related: Graphic Artist Imagines Christian Bale as the MCU’s Mephisto

This recent recent rumor indicates Bale will be playing Dario Agger.

The rumor from 4Chan, which also provides updates on a number of other MCU projects and accurately indicated that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow would be delayed, states, “Christian Bale is playing Dario Agger in Love and Thunder.” It also reveals, “Groot and Rocket have supporting roles.”

Related: Bloodshot Actor Vin Diesel Confirms The Guardians of the Galaxy Will Show Up in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Vin Diesel had previously confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder. Diesel stated, “The director talked to me and Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which would be very interesting. Nobody knows, but maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Dario Agger

As for Dario Agger, he’s the CEO of Roxxon Energy Corporation. It is the most powerful corporation on Earth in the Marvel Universe, and aims to make as much money as possible without regard for any negative consequences.

Not only is Agger the CEO of Roxxon Energy, but at the age of 9 he was gifted the ability to transform into a Minotaur.

This gift came after his entire family including his parents, his brothers, and sisters as well as his aunts and uncles and cousins were brutally murdered by pirates.

Agger was the only one to survive and prayed all night in a cave for “death and power and revenge.”

The character is currently playing a prominent role as an antagonist to Bruce Banner and the various personas of the Hulk.

Other Casting Rumors

Along with the statement that Bale will play Agger, it also indicates that Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer is in final negotiations for a role as well as Ryan Gosling. No details were provided on who they might play. Although a rumor from back in August indicated that Marvel was looking to introduce Sera. However, if they are indeed looking at Comer, she might be a better fit for Angela.

What do you make of this new rumor? Do you think Christian Bale would make a good Dario Agger? What other character do you think he would be a good fit for?

(Visited 442 times, 466 visits today)