Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk Writer Dana Schwartz Compares Coronavirus To Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk Writer Dana Schwartz Compares Coronavirus To Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk writer Dana Schwartz compared Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Coronavirus.

In a now deleted tweet, Schwartz wrote, “COVID-19 is going to be like Rise of Skywalker. It’s a nightmare. It’s going to be a struggle.”

She then added, “But then we’re going to get to come out the side and pretend it never happened.”

In a subsequent tweet, Schwartz added, “Also, we’re not going to be able to fully grasp what went done (sp?) without reading a ton of extra literature.”

Schwartz is quickly becoming notorious, not for her actual writing talent, but her horrendous use of social media.

Related: Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk Writer Dana Schwartz: “It Seems Impossible To Overstate The Cultural Damage Done By South Park”

She first gained notoriety in an attempt to cancel South Park, although she denies that was her original intent.

In regards to South Park she stated, “In retrospect, it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by SOUTH PARK, the show that portrayed earnestness as the only sin and taught that mockery is the ultimate inoculation against all criticism.”

In retrospect, it seems impossible to overstate the cultural damage done by SOUTH PARK, the show that portrayed earnestness as the only sin and taught that mockery is the ultimate inoculation against all criticism — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

She would elaborate on that opinion by blaming a “generation of boys.”

To be clear, I don’t blame the show itself as much as I do the generation of boys who internalized it into their personalities. Which maybe isn’t the show’s fault! — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 13, 2020

Related: Marvel’s She-Hulk Writer Dana Schwartz: “Fan Gatekeeping Is A Profoundly Toxic Subculture”

More recently, Schwartz claims that “fan gatekeeping is a profoundly toxic subculture.”

“Fan” gatekeeping is a profoundly toxic subculture, the people who think enjoying a thing gives them ownership over it. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 29, 2020

What do you make of Schwartz’s recent comments regarding coronavirus and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

(Visited 71 times, 78 visits today)