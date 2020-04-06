Patty Jenkins teased a spinoff of the Wonder Woman movies that focuses on the Amazons of Themyscira last year at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience where Wonder Woman 1984 headlined with its trailer.

Connie Neilsen, who plays Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons, for one, hopes it comes to fruition. In an interview with Coming Soon, Neilsen said only that she and her Wonder Woman castmates “would love to, we would love to do that.”

Coming Soon described Neilsen as “tight-lipped” which could be a good sign for the project when you consider Ewan McGregor was secretive about the Obi-Wan series on Disney Plus.

Jenkins said at CCXP Warner Bros. was considering the spinoff and later declared it was “all mapped out.” Nothing is known aside from that and the fact Jenkins will produce, but likely not direct.

She said this to The Hollywood Reporter in December:

“We actually already know the whole story to it. It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds, and when [to make it]. I think what we don’t want to do is do it back to back. It’s been great doing these two movies back to back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between.”

Aquaman is getting a spinoff in The Trench, which is moving forward according to writer David Johnson-McGoldrick though a release date is not set. Other spinoffs and standalone films for Batman villains could be on the way as well, thanks to Joker.

Neilsen was also asked about returning for Wonder Woman 1984. She responded:

“It was a little bit like a homecoming. We got to see everybody, hang out. It was very cute. All the girls got to get together and it was very cool.”

Neilsen last appeared as Hippolyta in Justice League and she revealed her favorite stunt she performed was directed by Zack Snyder and didn’t make it in the theatrical release finished by Joss Whedon.

Said the actress:

“My absolute favorite stunt was cut from the film, and I’m having a hard time accepting that, it was so cool. I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn’t put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out…”

She expressed her regret and how “badass” she felt:

“It’s my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn’t get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques, because they were very cool!”

We might see that stunt and more if Justice League’s Snyder Cut is ever released. Rumors circulate it will wind up on HBO Max but we have to wait and see. News out there this week claims that is officially happening; it’s all an April Fool’s prank, disregard it.

Do you want to see Amazons get a spinoff? How about that Snyder Cut? Let us know.

